How Many Bunkers Are There At Augusta National... And Can You Guess The Largest And Smallest?
Augusta National is one of the most iconic golf courses on the planet, playing host to The Masters since 1934. But, do you know how many bunkers there are?
It's that time of year again, as we countdown towards The Masters. The excitement and anticipation of the golfing community surges as we patiently wait to get our annual fill of Augusta National. The start of Major season is kicked off in style, as a stellar field battles it out to secure the illustrious Green Jacket and etch their name into the game's history books.
For me, much like Christmas, The Masters is a period of over-indulgence. I simply can't get enough of all things Augusta National, fuelled by the traditional binge of old Masters films, but this year I decided I wanted to find out a little more about my favourite venue on the circuit.
One of the things I love most is the iconic, pristine white sand bunkers. Their unrivalled majesty masks their perilously punitive nature, providing the backdrop for some legendary moments in the event's history.
In a move that is very on brand for me around this time of year, and in a bid to feed my unhealthy obsession with the first Major of the season, I decided that I wanted to learn more about these seductive sand traps. My question to you is... how much do you really know about the bunkers at Augusta National?
How many bunkers are there at Augusta National?
In total there are 44 bunkers at Augusta National Golf Club, each filled with immaculate Spruce Pine sand. There are for more greenside bunkers than fairway traps, at 32 and 12 respectively, ensuring players constantly have them in forefront of their mind when planning their approach shots towards the putting surface.
Which is the largest bunker at Augusta National?
The biggest bunker is a bit of a monster. The right-side fairway bunker on the 8th hole measures 6,107 square feet and is filled with more than 100 tons of sand. in 2023, Cam Smith hit a sublime shot from this spot to setup an eagle chance, that he would then go on to convert.
The second largest on the course is the fairway bunker on the 10th hole, measuring at 5,788 square feet. Named Camellia, the hole is consistently ranked the hardest in terms of scoring average at The Masters.
Cameron Smith's fairway-wood bunker shot leads to an eagle on hole No. 8. #themasters pic.twitter.com/JDt1Sw15ZbApril 7, 2023
Which is the smallest bunker at Augusta National?
The smallest bunkers at Augusta National all come on the famous 12th hole, Golden Bell, with one guarding the front of the green and two lurking at the back. Scottie Scheffler famously chipped in from a bunker behind the 12th green on his way to securing a second Green Jacket in 2024.
What is the deepest bunker at Augusta National?
The course saves the deepest bunker until last, courtesy of the fairway trap on 18. The bunker measures 11 feet from it's deepest point to its highest edge, making it a nightmare for players to negotiate.
In one of the most memorable Masters moments, Sandy Lyle flushed a 7-iron from the sand and converted the long birdie putt to become the first champion from the United Kingdom.
🔙 1988: Sandy Lyle's bunker heroics! Going down as one of the best shots in Master's history, Lyle hit a 150 yard bunker shot on No.18 that set up a birdie to win. Here he became the first Masters champion from the United Kingdom 🇬🇧🕺#TheMastersGreatestMoments 🟩🟨 pic.twitter.com/Of0h5Ruk9AMarch 22, 2022
Which is the best bunker at Augusta National?
Clearly, this is just a matter of personal opinion, but I certainly do have one. The single bunker at the back of the green on the par-5 13th hole, called Azalea, is equal parts captivating and challenging. It's located as the second from the left in a quartet of tricky traps, ramping up the pressure in the final push for home.
Players face a tricky shot to a green that runs away from them, with water lurking the other side of the pin for any overly exuberant efforts.
Which is the worst bunker at Augusta National?
This might be an unpopular opinion, but I would happily get rid of the front bunker on the 12th hole. I love to see a bit of jeopardy, so I say shave down that bank and allow anything short to feed down into Rae's creek. Bring on the carnage!
