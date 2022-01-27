Carradale Golf Club Course Review
The sensational and sporty nine-holer at Carradale Golf Club is the dictionary definition of a hidden gem
Carradale Golf Club Course Review
GF 9 Holes: £15; Day: £25
Par 65, 4,576 yards
GM Verdict The most engaging, life-affirming and scenic of 9-holers that is more than worth any detour
Favourite Hole The par-4 6th with the beach down on the left and stunning hillside beyond
If ever there was a course that summed up hidden gem in its various different categories and guises, it would be this absolutely charming and unassuming 9-holer located in stunning scenery in Argyll. Run by its members, it is a joyful place to play. Anyone who values scenery and setting should be smitten with Carradale. What this sporty course lacks in length, it more than makes up for in interest, spectacle and sheer joy. There are four par 3s, none of them easy, and five shortish but tricky par 4s. The greens are small, it is beautifully presented, and it will more than reward any effort made to visit.
The course opens with a par 3 played up the hillside. As you leave the tee, you may still be wandering what the fuss is all about. As you reach the green, you will no longer have any doubt.
If you can tear yourself away from the breathtaking views, the second plays down into the valley, over an old drystone wall and up to wide, shallow green.
There is a choice of tees next making it a brute of a short hole or a genuine birdie chance.
Heading back inland, where the views are equally compelling, the 4th is a short par 4 to a raised green.
The 5th is the mirror opposite of the 4th, and with a completely different backdrop.
This is followed by the signature hole - Pudding Bowl - arguably one of nine signature holes really.
The par-3 7th/16th plays over rocky outcrops down to a green at the southern end of the course.
The final short hole comes at the 8th/17th, but is remarkably different from the front and back tees.
As you head back up the closing drive-and-pitch par 4 to the clubhouse, your main thought is likely to be, “Is the first tee clear and can I go out again now?!”
There is much to be said for 9-hole golf courses. Carradale will never host the Open Championship, the Scottish Open, or even the Argyll Open. However! If there was an Open for courses, and the criteria for success were to include setting, originality, value, views and wow-factor, then Carradale Golf Club would be a contender every time!
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played well over 1,100 courses in almost 50 countries. Since travel restarted in May 2021, he has played around 80 different courses, more than 40 for the first time. This includes 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of his main roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but 10. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com
-
Llanymynech Golf Club Course Review
The elevated course at Llanymynech Golf Club represents the best of unfussy, natural and timeless charm
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Kinghorn Golf Club Course Review
Kinghorn Golf Club is home to a massively entertaining and unbelievably great-value hillside course
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Lyme Regis Golf Club Course Review
The varied and always scenic course at Lyme Regis Golf Club has a great deal to offer
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Bull Bay Golf Club Course Review
The superbly tranquil and off-the-beaten-track design at Bull Bay Golf Club is very distinctive and memorable
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Aberystwyth Golf Club Course Review
The brilliantly-sited course at Aberystwyth Golf Club is full of wow-factor and eye-catching views
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Porthmadog Golf Club Course Review
The two nines at Porthmadog Golf Club could not be more different and combine to make a compelling and scenic adventure
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Pleasington Golf Club Course Review
With way more variety than most, the ever-improving design at Pleasington Golf Club is a real crowd pleaser
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Farnham Golf Club Course Review
The expansive and very pretty course at Farnham Golf Club is packed with strong holes that challenge and reward
By Rob Smith • Published