The American Express Odds - Scottie Scheffler Tournament Favorite
A host of big names tee it up on the PGA Tour this week, with Scheffler, Cantlay and Schauffele the tournament favorites
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines a strong field this week on the PGA Tour at The American Express.
There's no defending champion, however, after Jon Rahm left for LIV Golf last month, with this being his second of four tournament wins last year. Scheffler is favorite at 11/2 with bookmakers, ahead of fellow Ryder Cup stars Patrick Cantlay at 10/1 and Xander Schauffele at 12/1.
Koreans Sungjae Im and Tom Kim follow in the betting ahead of two-time Major winner and former World No.1 Justin Thomas, who makes his first start of 2024. JT endured a difficult 2023 campaign, where he went win-less and failed to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs before being selected as a wildcard pick for Zach Johnson's USA Ryder Cup side.
There are plenty of other big names in the field including the likes of Tony Finau, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee and Sam Burns, as well as 2023 PGA Championship low club pro Michael Block - who is a longshot 1000/1 this week.
Take a look at all of the odds for the American Express...
The American Express Odds 2024:
- Scottie Scheffler - 11/2
- Patrick Cantlay - 10/1
- Xander Schauffele - 12/1
- Sungjae Im - 20/1
- Tom Kim - 25/1
- Justin Thomas - 25/1
- JT Poston - 33/1
- Sam Burns - 33/1
- Min Woo Lee - 33/1
- Jason Day - 35/1
- Tony Finau - 35/1
- Eric Cole - 35/1
- Wyndham Clark - 40/1
- Si Woo Kim - 50/1
- Chris Kirk - 50/1
- Taylor Montgomery - 51/1
- Adam Hadwin - 60/1
- Cam Davis - 66/1
- Andrew Putnam - 66/1
- Rickie Fowler - 66/1
- Stephan Jaeger - 66/1
- Akshay Bhatia - 66/1
- Taylor Pendrith - 80/1
- Shane Lowry - 80/1
- Keith Mitchell - 80/1
- Daniel Berger - 80/1
- Alex Noren - 80/1
- Adam Schenk - 80/1
- Beau Hossler - 80/1
- Erik van Rooyen - 100/1
- Alex Smalley - 100/1
- Billy Horschel - 100/1
- Davis Thompson - 100/1
- Will Zalatoris - 100/1
- Justin Suh - 110/1
- Aaron Rai - 110/1
- Thomas Detry - 110/1
- Ben Greffin - 110/1
- Nick Taylor - 125/1
- Patton Kizzire - 125/1
- Matt Kuchar - 125/1
- Austin Eckroat - 125/1
- KH Lee - 125/1
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout - 125/1
- Ryo Hisatsune - 125/1
- Tom Hoge - 125/1
- Matt Wallace - 125/1
- Matthieu Pavon - 150/1
- Lee Hodges - 150/1
- Seonghyeon Kim - 150/1
- Brandon Wu - 150/1
- Ben Kohles - 150/1
- Mark Hubbard - 150/1
- Sam Ryder - 150/1
- Matti Schmid - 150/1
- Seamus Power - 175/1
- Grayson Murray - 175/1
- Tyler Duncan - 200/1
- Carl Yuan - 200/1
- Maverick McNealy - 200/1
- Chesson Hadley - 200/1
- Christopher Gotterup - 200/1
- Sam Stevens - 200/1
- Will Gordon - 200/1
- Ryan Moore - 200/1
- Robert MacIntyre - 200/1
- Jake Knapp - 200/1
- Garrick Higgo - 200/1
- Doug Ghim - 200/1
- Nicholas Lindheim - 200/1
- Michael Kim - 200/1
- Vincent Whaley - 200/1
- Joseph Bramlett - 225/1
- Ryan Palmer - 250/1
- Taiga Semikawa - 250/1
- Harrison Endycott - 250/1
- Scott Stallings - 250/1
- Greyson Sigg - 250/1
- Cameron Champ - 250/1
- Dylan Wu - 250/1
- Alejandro Tosti - 250/1
- Alexander Bjork - 250/1
- Nate Lashley - 300/1
- Matthew NeSmith - 300/1
- Lanto Griffin - 300/1
- Charley Hoffman - 300/1
- Adrien Dumont De Chassart - 300/1
- Harry Hall - 300/1
- Chad Ramey - 300/1
- Joel Dahmen - 300/1
- Robby Shelton - 300/1
- Davis Riley - 300/1
- Nick Dunlap - 350/1
- Adam Long - 350/1
- Camilo Villegas - 350/1
- Jhonattan Vegas - 350/1
- Callum Tarren - 350/1
- Patrick Fishburn - 400/1
- Joe Highsmith - 400/1
- Ben Silverman - 400/1
- Jacob Bridgeman - 400/1
- David Lipsky - 400/1
- Zac Blair - 400/1
- Aaron Baddeley - 400/1
- Nico Echavarria - 400/1
- Kevin Streelman - 400/1
- Martin Laird - 400/1
- Troy Merritt - 400/1
- Kevin Yu - 400/1
- Ben Martin - 400/1
- Sami Valimaki - 400/1
- Hayden Buckley - 400/1
- Chandler Phillips - 500/1
- Parker Coody - 500/1
- Max Greyserman - 500/1
- Norman Xiong - 500/1
- Zach Johnson - 500/1
- Andrew Novak - 500/1
- Chan Kim - 500/1
- Chez Reavie - 500/1
- Pierceson Coody - 500/1
- Paul Barjon - 500/1
- Justin Lower - 500/1
- Peter Malnati - 600/1
- Josh Teater - 600/1
- Roger Sloan - 600/1
- Mac Meissner - 600/1
- Jimmy Stanger - 600/1
- Hale Jr Blaine - 750/1
- Trace Crowe - 750/1
- David Lingmerth - 750/1
- Brandt Snedeker - 750/1
- Bill Haas - 750/1
- Rico Hoey - 750/1
- Hayden Springer - 750/1
- Ryan McCormick - 1000/1
- Tom Whitney - 1000/1
- Jason Dufner - 1000/1
- Michael Block - 1000/1
- Rafael Campos - 1000/1
- Scott Gutschewski - 1000/1
- David Skinns - 1000/1
- Erik Barnes - 1000/1
- Wilson Furr - 1000/1
- Bronson Burgoon - 1000/1
- Andrew Landry - 1250/1
- Kevin Dougherty - 2000/1
- John Pak - 2000/1
- Kevin Kisner - 2000/1
- Ryan Brehm - 2000/1
- Yuxin Lin - 2000/1
- Ben Taylor - 2000/1
- Tyson Alexander - 2000/1
- JB Holmes - 2500/1
- Raul Pereda - 2500/1
Odds via OddsChecker
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
