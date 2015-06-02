Miguel Angel Jimenez

Latest

Thongchai Jaidee

Jaidee wins Porsche European Open

Bogey-free final round 67 gives Thai a one-shot victory

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.