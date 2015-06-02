Miguel Angel Jimenez
Latest
-
Strong field assembles for Nordea Masters
Thongchai Jaidee is defending champion at the Nordea Masters
By Fergus Bisset •
-
-
Fantasy Golf stats round-up: week 6
What was the straregy that paid dividends this week?
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Open de España: Jimenez and Garcia come home
Miguel Angel Jimenez defends the Open de España at Real Club de Golf El Prat
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Gallery: True Thailand Classic
Muay Thai, a townhouse-winning player, a shot you'll scarce believe and more
By Roderick Easdale •
-
True Thailand Classic: day three report
Scott Hend booms down the back nine in 32 shots to lead
By Roderick Easdale •
-
True Thailand Classic: day two report
Miguel Angel Jiménez shrugs off flu to take the lead
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: day 1
Three-time winner Martin Kaymer show his mastery of this course
By Roderick Easdale •
-
Hong Kong Open Tournament Preview
The European Tour's Hong Kong Open has Miguel Angel Jimenez defending
By Tom Clarke •
-
Video: Miguel Angel Jimenez warm up routine
Miguel Angel Jimenez has the most unique warm up routine in the game of golf
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Miguel Angel Jimenez: All his European Tour Wins
To celebrate Miguel Angel Jimenez becoming the oldest winner on the European Tour, we look back at all his wins
By Tiyah Hernandez-Pierrepont •
-
Miguel Angel Jimenez: Still Winning at 50
Last weekend, at the Spanish Open, Miguel Angel Jimenez became the first man over the age of 50 to win on the European Tour. Golf Monthly takes a look at Jimenez's victory on May 18
By Tiyah Hernandez-Pierrepont •
-
Miguel Angel Jiménez wins Open de España
By Fergus Bisset •
-
EurAsia Cup ends in draw
Team Asia completed a superb singles fightback to draw with Europe in the inaugural EurAsia Cup contested at Glenmarie G&CC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
By Neil Tappin •
-
Watch Miguel Angel Jimenez's unique warm-up routine
By Neil Tappin •
-
Miguel Angel Jimenez wins Hong Kong Open
Miguel Angel Jimenez broke his own record at the Hong Kong Open to become the oldest winner of a European Tour event for the second time
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Miguel Angel Jiménez named Golfer of the Month for November
Miguel Angel Jiménez was named Golfer of the Month for November following his historic victory at the UBS Hong Kong Open.
By Golf Monthly •
-
Miguel Angel Jiménez wins UBS Hong Kong Open
Spain's Miguel Angel Jiménez beat Fredrik Andersson Hed of Sweden by a single shot to claim the UBS Hong Kong Open and become the oldest winner in the history of the European Tour.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Jimenez flying flag for Spain
Miguel Angel Jimenez is the only Spaniard in the Ryder Cup side, but he's perfectly relaxed ahead of his first contest on European soil
By Golf Monthly •
-
Jimenez wins European Masters
Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez held off a spirited late charge from fellow Ryder Cupper, Edoardo Molinari to win the European Masters in Switzerland by three strokes
By Golf Monthly •
-
Miguel Angel Jiménez wins Alstom Open de France
Spain’s Miguel Angel Jiménez came through a playoff against his countryman Alejandro Cañizares and Francesco Molinari of Italy to win the Alstom Open de France at Le Golf National in Paris.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
On the spot with Miguel Angel Jiménez
One of Spain's finest ever golfers, Miguel Angel Jiménez, is put on the spot with a series of quick-fire questions as he unwinds with a glass of Ballantine's and tells us about his best ever shots, the golfer he most admires and his goals for this year's 2010 Ballantine's Championship in South Korea which gets underway on April 22
By Golf Monthly •
-
Miguel Angel Jiménez wins Dubai Desert Classic
Spain’s Miguel Angel Jiménez came through a sudden-death playoff against Lee Westwood to win the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. It was his 16th European Tour victory.
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Jiménez wins Hong Kong Open
Another unbelievable finish on the European Tour saw Robert Karlsson hand the Hong Kong Open to Miguel Angel Jiménez.
By Golf Monthly •
-
Jiménez joins strong field in Abu Dhabi
Miguel Angel Jiménez has signed up for the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship where he will compete for a share of the $2 million prize fund later this month.
By Golf Monthly •
-
Jimenez Takes Early Second Round Lead
Popular Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez enjoyed a dazzling start to his second round at Royal Liverpool in the 2006 Open Championship, taking him to the top of the leaderboard early on Friday.
By Golf Monthly •