Last chance for FedEx Cup playoffs at Wyndham Championship
Graeme McDowell is among those trying to play their way in to the Northern Trust Open
PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open Preview
Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter are on the start list in Puerto Rico
By Fergus Bisset •
Kevin Kisner cruises to RSM Classic title
Kisner finished six clear of Kevin Chappell with GMac in third at Sea Island
By Fergus Bisset •
GMac looks to go back to back in Georgia
After winning in Mexico, McDowell aims to continue his run in the RSM Classic
By Fergus Bisset •
GMac back on track after Mexican playoff
Graeme McDowell salvaged a disappointing season by winning the OHL Classic
By Fergus Bisset •
OHL Classic at Mayakoba preview
Charley Hoffman is defending champion at El Camaleon GC in Playa del Carmen
By Fergus Bisset •
Jaidee wins Porsche European Open
Bogey-free final round 67 gives Thai a one-shot victory
By Roderick Easdale •
Players revving up for Porsche European Open
The European Open returns to the schedule for the first time since 2009
By Fergus Bisset •
Graeme McDowell: Best green reading tips
The Northern Irishman describes the best way to go about putting
By Will Medlock •
Graeme McDowell going for French hat-trick
McDowell is aiming for three in a row at the Alstom Open de France
By Fergus Bisset •
Graeme McDowell: Bunker play tips
By Will Medlock •
Graeme McDowell Master the 80 yard pitch
By Neil Tappin •
Graeme McDowell Master the 100 yard pitch
By Neil Tappin •
Graeme McDowell: Master the 120 yard pitch
The Northern Irishman gives his top tips for pitching
By Will Medlock •
Final U.S. Open prep at St. Jude Classic
Ben Crane defends as players build up towards the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay
By Fergus Bisset •
Maybank Malaysian Open: Day two report
Defending champion Lee Westwood continues as joint leader in Kuala Lumpur
By Roderick Easdale •
Maybank Malaysian Open: Day One
Defending champion Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell are tied for the lead
By Roderick Easdale •
Gallery: Gary Stal wins in Abu Dhabi
Images of, and reflections on, the unexpected triumph of Gary Stal
By Roderick Easdale •
Graeme McDowell celebrates Alstom Open de France win
Graeme McDowell beat Thongchai Jaidee and Kevin Stadler by a single stroke to take first place at the Alston Open de France at Le Golf National in Paris.
By Tiyah Hernandez-Pierrepont •
Graeme McDowell Short Game Masterclass
By Tom Clarke •
Graeme McDowell extends partnership with Ecco Golf
Graeme McDowell will continue to wear Ecco footwear on the PGA and European Tours after signing a multi-year extension to his endorsement agreement
By Nick Bonfield •
Graeme McDowell re-signs with Srixon
Graeme McDowell will remain a Srixon staff players after agreeing a multi-year contract extension with the brand
By Nick Bonfield •
Graeme McDowell wins Alstom Open de France
Graeme McDowell shot a closing 67 to post a nine-under-par 72-hole total and win the Alstom Open de France by four shots from South Africa's Richard Sterne at Le Golf National in Paris
By Nick Bonfield •
US Open: Graeme McDowell hopeful of clear skies
Graeme McDowell is hopeful that weather does not affect the US Open, with rain expected on Thursday
By Lewis Pacelli •
Graeme McDowell wins Volvo World Match Play
Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell defeated Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand by 2&1 to win the Volvo World Match Play Championship at Thracian Cliffs Golf & Beach Resort in Bulgaria.
By Fergus Bisset •
Graeme McDowell wins RBC Heritage
Graeme McDowell beat Webb Simpson at the first play-off hole to win the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links and claim his first non-major PGA Tour title
By Nick Bonfield •
Iron Play Tips app with Graeme McDowell, Shane Lowry and others
Golf Monthly has teamed up with Cleveland Golf & Srixon to offer a free-to-download Iron Play Tips App
By Neil Tappin •
Graeme McDowell wins World Challenge
Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell fired a final round of 68 to win the World Challenge presented by Northwestern Mutual at Sherwood Country Club by three shots from Keegan Bradley of the USA.
By Fergus Bisset •