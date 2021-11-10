G/FORE Tour 5 Pocket Trousers Review
In this G/FORE Tour 5 Pocket trousers review, we give our performance verdict
These trousers offer a super fit - they’re smart, comfortable and, crucially, they hold their shape really well. They also travel well, which is really useful.
Exceptionally comfortable
Great cut and styling
Keep shape really well
Being a performance fabric means they won’t be to everyone's tastes for off course wear
By Mike Harris
In years gone by, your only concern with golf trousers was getting the right waist and leg measurement.
We demand a little more now, and we can appreciate the difference between a good pair of golf trousers and an average pair.
G/FORE’s Tour 5 Pocket trousers certainly fall into the former – they’re lightweight, breathable, stretchy and comfortable.
In short, they're amongst the best golf trousers on the market - and I'm a big fan.
What’s more, I like the fact G/FORE has a bit of attitude where golf clothing is concerned (the concealed FORE PLAY logo by the zipper underlines that) - it’s bringing fun to the golf apparel market, and in a way that doesn’t just involve introducing loads of bright and bold colours.
How tall am I/what is my build?
5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
32/30 trousers.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
I really liked the flattering fit, and they were super lightweight, stretchy and comfortable.
I found the pockets to be a good depth, so the scorecard was never in danger of falling out.
Unlike chinos, which can lose their shape and crispness after one wear, these don’t – they keep their shape really well.
They achieve that balance of being a good fit without looking super skinny.
There is a more fitted version available, but I’d say that these trousers would suit 95 per cent of people.
Any extra details you notice?
I like the stylish tone on tone G/FORE button on the back pocket.
I even like G/FORE’s ‘Fore Play’ strapline on the zipper (as mentioned above).
Can you wear it off the course?
They are good for travel, and because they keep their shape so well, and they’re light and comfortable, you could wear them on a flight and they’d still look smart the other end.
How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?
As per the brand’s instructions, I machine washed these on cold, inside out.
If tumble drying, do so on low, although I just left them to dry.
Ironing is not recommended.
