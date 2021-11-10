G/FORE Interior Striped Quarter Zip Sweater Review

G/FORE does athletic and trendy very well – but the brand also knows how to do smart.

The Interior Striped Quarter Zip sweater is just that, and whilst it’s not as versatile as many of the other garments in the range, it does what it sets out to do – that is make you look sharp and fashionable.

This classic quarter zip design benefits from the brand’s usual attention to detail and quality, and if you’re looking for a premium sweater, with just a hint of something different about it, this could well be the garment for you.

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium, so long as not too fitted.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

This quarter zip boasts a smooth, elegant merino wool outer surface with a tech yarn interior for regulated warmth.

It felt soft and comfortable, and kept the chill out nicely.

It’s not made from a performance fabric, so you’ll need to be pretty certain of what the weather’s doing before you head out for a round, which in the UK, of course, is never easy.

In short, it’s not a ‘do everything’ garment, but if you know the weather is likely to stay reasonably fine, albeit a little chilly, this garment is well worth a space in your golf wardrobe.

Any extra details you notice?

I wasn’t a big fan of the logo on the arm.

For me, it’s a little big, and I’d sooner have the branding just limited to G/FORE’s tone on tone logo on the neck.

(Image credit: Mike Harris)

However, some golfers will like it, and if you’re going to spend a good bit of cash of one item of clothing, why not let people know you’re wearing a premium product?!

What I did really like was the zipper, which is like chrome, as well as the nice striped detail on the inside of the collar and cuffs.

(Image credit: Mike Harris)

And again, like the rest of the G/FORE apparel items I’ve tried, the sleeve length was spot on – so there’s no bunching up of material, or feeling like it’s just come up a little short, both of which can be infuriating.

Another small detail which gets a big thumbs up is the rubberised loop, so you can hang it up and it’ll help it to keep its shape.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Mike Harris) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Mike Harris)

Can you wear it off the course?

You could, and you’d always look smart.

For me, though, it’s more of a golf garment, and it looks its best on the course and around the clubhouse.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

It’s dry clean only, and shouldn’t be ironed.

For more wardrobe ideas, be sure to check out the best golf jumpers.