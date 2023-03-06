Want To Work For Golf Monthly?

Future is a leading global publisher for golf participants and golf fans through our Golf Monthly magazine brand and golfmonthly.com website

The Sports commercial sales team at Future is responsible for generating significant revenues from golf manufacturers, technology brands, apparel and accessories brands, retailers, and also non-endemic brands. We work with brands like Acushnet, TaylorMade, PING, and their related agencies on a global level.

We are looking for an exceptional sales professional with a passion for working in the golf industry to join our team. Ideally, you will have experience working in a sales and target-driven environment but this might be your first step in building a successful career in media sales. Also desirable is a demonstrable interest in golf and any experience in the golf industry.

Our sales teams have a reputation for being creative, and delivering exceptional service to our clients and advertising agencies, they are experts in the verticals in which they work and are adaptable, flexible, and embrace a challenge. We have a strong work ethic and determinedly go the extra mile to ensure we hit our targets.

What you will be doing…

You will work from our Bath office on a hybrid basis and be responsible for selling a range of advertising solutions across our network of magazines, websites, and events, generating annual sales revenues of £400K + per year.

You will use your knowledge and skills to build relationships with clients and be a trusted advisor and expert in your market. You will be managing the sales process from a client patch of 50+ clients. You’ll be an independent thinker and positive self-starter, who takes pride in your work

What's In It For You…

We have a number of awesome perks available to our staff. We offer huge opportunities to learn and develop, whether through professional qualifications, exposure to incredible business projects or informal lunch & learns, hosted by your colleagues. We have a fantastic culture where we really do care about our people and want everyone to succeed. Varied roles mean you’re not pigeonholed in to one finite area but get the opportunity to develop a wide range of skills and experience

And to top it all off, not only do we offer unlimited holiday because we trust you to manage your workload and time but we also offer a share in our success whereby every member of staff receives a profit pool bonus at the end of our financial year.

Internal job family level C6 .Please note, the salary range for this position is £39,500 - £45,500

Who Are We…

We’re Future. We’re 3000+ colleagues over 250+ brands speaking to 400 million people every month across the globe through websites, events and magazines. We’ve got ambitious plans that build on our growth momentum and unlock new opportunities and we’re looking for talented people who want to be a part of it.



Want to know more…

Inclusion and Diversity at Future

We have a voice and we’re going to use it. We promote diversity and inclusion not just in our recruitment processes, but everything we do. We’re an equal opportunity employer and we will continue to ensure our recruitment process is free of bias and our workplaces are inclusive, positive, free of discrimination and respecting of all backgrounds and beliefs.

Our culture is underpinned by our values and employees - current and future - are treated with respect and fairness. Find out more about Our Future, Our Responsibility on our website.

