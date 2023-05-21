US Open Qualifier Changes Controversial Rules After Backlash

On Saturday, a US Open final qualifying event caused some controversy after a memo was released detailing that players wouldn't be allowed to use their own caddies during practice rounds. What's more, they were told that they would have to pay to use a local caddie, and that the payment of $100 would have to be cash.

Now though, following a backlash on social media, it has been revealed that Hillcrest CC in Los Angeles has corrected the record, with every player now able to book a practice round, and said round will be free, with individuals also able to bring their own caddies.

Originally posted by @acaseofthegolf1 on Twitter, the caption reads: "This is so great to see from Hillcrest CC in LA. So awesome that they corrected this. Very very cool. Everyone will get a tee time, the round is now FREE, you can bring your caddie and you don’t have to use one of their caddies. Social media can be used for good."

In the bullet points, it now reads "Hillcrest CC will provide each player the opportunity to play one complimentary practice round", with a further point also reading: "Players may bring their own caddie to the practice round, but other guests and spectators will not be allowed."

The original memo had caused a lot of reaction, with Asian Tour winner, Berry Henson, responding: "Every sectional qualifier I have played, the course has been so accommodating and go out of their way to make you feel prepared and comfortable. In Ohio I’ve had free housing and yardage books before. This doesn’t look good IMO @USGA."

Following the changes, many have praised the Twitter account for bringing the moment into light, with one player commenting: "Saved me $150", and another tweeting: "Glad they stepped up. Unfortunate it happened in the first place."