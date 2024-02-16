Report: Multiple PGA Tour Winner Sangmoon Bae Saves Restaurant Worker's Life With CPR
The two-time PGA Tour winner reportedly saved a person's life in a Kuala Lumpur restaurant after they fell unconscious
Two-time PGA Tour winner Sangmoon Bae reportedly administered CPR and helped to save a person's life this week whilst in Malaysia for an Asian Tour event.
Reported by the Korean PGA and Flushing It Golf on social media, the incident is said to have happened in a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur where a staff member fell unconscious.
Bae, who won twice on the PGA Tour before leaving for mandatory service in the Korean military, said according to MK.co.kr: "I did CPR when I saw a restaurant employee lying down on the way out of dinner with my colleagues. I was relieved that I quickly recovered my consciousness and breathing. I came out of the restaurant after seeing the employee recovering after losing his mind with his colleagues.
"I was able to do it naturally because I was constantly trained in CPR in the military and practiced countless times. It's only a very small thing, but I'm embarrassed to receive such attention. Anyone who could do CPR would have tried like me."
The night before the Malaysian Open, Sangmoon Bae was in a restaurant where an employee was knocked unconscious and unresponsive. Sangmoon immediately administered CPR and brought them back to consciousness again and is credited with saving their life. Today, Sangmoon was… pic.twitter.com/PvNthFkSi3February 16, 2024
Bae's fellow Korean pro Youngsoo Kim, who was at the restaurant along with his caddie and two others, posted an image of the incident on social media, where he said, per the KPGA,: “At the time, people were gathered around the unconscious employee. Sang-moon said, ‘ You can’t just leave it alone,’ and quickly performed CPR. After that, the employee woke up.
“Thanks to Sang-moon’s busy work, he was able to save his precious life Sang-moon said, “Everyone applauded his brother’s courage. ”
Bae, now 37, once reached a career-high of 26th in the world and has had an esteemed career. As well as two PGA Tour victories, he also has nine Korean Tour wins and three each on the Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour. He was a member of the 2015 international Team in the Presidents Cup, too.
He plays in this week's IRS Prima Malaysian Open at The Mines Resort & Golf Club where two spots are up for grabs in this year's Open Championship at Royal Troon.
Two LIV Golfers are in the field as well as former LIV players, Asian Tour regulars and former DP World Tour players. Bae shot a four-under-par 67 in round two to make the cut on the number at five-under.
