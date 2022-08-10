PGA Tour 'Can Now Focus On What Really Matters' - Jay Monahan

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has issued a memo to its members after District Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled that Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford felt "no irreparable harm" and were denied a temporary restraining order.

"As you know, three Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf players who have been suspended by the PGA Tour - Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford - sought a temporary restraining order to permit them to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs," the memo reads.

"The US District Court for the Northern District of California today declined their emergency relief request, and those players remain ineligible for PGA Tour tournament competition, including this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship.

"With today's news, our players, fans and partners can now focus on what really matters over the next three weeks: the best players in the world competing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, capping off an incredibly compelling season with the crowning of the FedEx Cup champion at the Tour Championship."

The trio had brought the lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week as part of an antitrust action filed by a group of 11 LIV Golf players challenging their suspensions from the Tour as a result of signing up to the Saudi-backed Series.

In support of the decision, the District Court Judge in San Jose, California said that LIV contracts were “based upon the players calculation of what they would be leaving behind."

Whilst the Judge ruled in favour of the PGA Tour's stance, it faces a fresh dilemma following a report that newly-crowned Champion Golfer of the Year, and reigning Players Champion, Cameron Smith is set to defect to the Greg Norman-fronted venture in a deal worth in excess of $100m.

The Aussie refused to be drawn into speculation on his immediate future ahead of his appearance in Memphis this week: "My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs. That’s all I’m here for. I have no comment on that."

Those comments follow his frustration on being asked about the rumours shortly after his maiden Major win at St Andrews. Back then, Smith said: "I just won the British Open, and you're asking about that. I think that's pretty.... Not that good." He then went onto dismiss the speculation, saying: "I don't know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I'm here to win golf tournaments."

The 28-year-old will reportedly make his LIV Golf debut in Boston in September, after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He may feasibly do so as the reigning Open, Players and FedEx Cup champion as well as World No.1 in what would certainly be a huge blow to the PGA Tour.