New Issue Out Now! Peter Finch’s tee-to-green tips, Min Woo Lee and Laurie Canter exclusives, history of handicapping, rules refresher and much more!

In the new issue of Golf Monthly, we team up with Top 50 Coach Peter Finch to give advice on the eight shots that golfers struggle with the most. We also hear from tour stars Min Woo Lee and Laurie Canter, review all the month’s new gear releases and look at the history of handicapping to see how the current system matches up.

If that’s not enough, we feature a green-reading masterclass and ask Richie Ramsay for his favourite tips and drills. On top of all that we have our usual equipment, rules and courses sections so you can get the most from your game as we head into the second half of the season.

Peter Finch Masterclass

There are certain shots all golfers struggle with, even low-handicappers. Take bunker shots up to 50 yards – a scratch golfer gets up and down 37% of the time and a 25-handicapper just 10%. In both cases, there’s plenty of room for improvement. We spent a day with Top 50 Coach and Shot Scope ambassador Peter Finch talking through the shots golfers most struggle with. It’s time for you to get to work on improving those stats…

Min Woo Lee Exclusive

Blessed with a likable personality to match his impressive golf game, big-hitting Min Woo Lee looks set to be a fan favourite for many years to come on and off the course.

The Best New Gear

Our expert gear team runs the rule over the best new releases, pits two of 2025's most impressive mini drivers against each other, reveals our pick of the new crop of players' distance irons and much more...

The History Of Handicapping

Some kind of equalising system is essential at club level, but what were the origins of golf handicapping, how did it evolve and which has been the best method?

Laurie Canter Exclusive

Laurie Canter has been through an awful lot over the past few years. Here, he tells Sam De’Ath about his remarkable journey from LIV Golf to the world’s top 50….

The Best Courses You Can Play

Our team of course experts travel the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland to bring you a mix of well-known clubs and hidden gems to add to your wish list.

Roberto De Vicenzo

Argentinian Roberto De Vicenzo was a pioneering professional who won more than 200 times in his career, with his greatest triumph of all coming at Hoylake in the summer of 1967...