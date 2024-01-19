The Hilarious Tale Of A Mystery Switch-Hitting Golfer Who Tried To Qualify For An Upcoming PGA Tour Event

There are plenty of golfers who are capable of swinging the club confidently both right and left-handed, just ask multiple PGA Tour winner Chris Kirk, but very few change between the two over the course of one round.

However, there is one mystery player who actually tried to qualify for the upcoming Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour using that very method. The man, who was found by Monday Q Info - otherwise known as Ryan French - on X was seen nonchalantly switching the side of his body facing the target via video clips from his caddie at the pre-qualifying event.

According to French, the ambidextrous golfer - known only as 'Edward' - "plays driver thru 6-iron right handed, 7-iron thru wedge left-handed, and chips right handed with an inverted left handed club." He also uses a bulleye putter and switches his stance based on different factors.

Whichever clubs he used, 'Edward' made an indifferent start - scoring-wise - and was reportedly just three-over through five holes in a tournament that rules state can only be competed in if you have a handicap of 2.0 or lower.

In texts between French and the man's caddie, Will Grimmer - who himself is a player on the PGA Tour Canada circuit - revealed that the fun-loving player emerged with a funny quip while standing on the second tee box. Grimmer said: "My favorite on 2 tee was when he whipped out a protein shake and said "well boys, time for the driver juice!""

While almost everyone will have been stuck "in between" clubs at one point or another, very few have wondered which side to address the ball from - apparently a quandary 'Edward' found himself in at one point further into the round. Another text from Grimmer to French read: "In between a righty cut 6 and a lefty draw 7. Opted for the 6 and double crossed into the junk. Personally, I was rooting for the lefty draw, his lefty move is better IMO. First true mistake of the day."

Unfortunately, there was no happy ending to 'Edward's' story, as a final text chain from Cincinnati sports fan, Grimmer showed. He said: "Bladed this shot OB over my head from the drop zone. Chunk shanked the next one in the water. Then knocked his 7th on and 3 putted for 10. Might be time to switch to righty for my boy Edward. Then the quote of the year. "Well, that won't go down as the highest score ever on the PGA Tour so I got that going for me." Can't make this up."

After French informed Grimmer that the "Twitter world is relying on you" for updates, the latter reluctantly confirmed that 'Edward' withdrew after the seventh but "he's playing 8 and 9 with the boys to "work on some things" before handing in his card."

After the conclusion of The American Express this week, the PGA Tour will roll on - without 'Edward' - to the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course in a few days' time.