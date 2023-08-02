iGolf Nomadic Handicap System Doubles Subscribers In Second Year

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

England Golf has doubled the number of subscribers to its iGolf platform to over 50,000 as the independent golfer handicap scheme also proves to be a productive pathway into club membership.

The iGolf platform is used by golfers who are not club members to submit scorecards and get a Handicap Index before tracking and trying to improve their game.

After being launched in 2021, the second year of iGolf saw the number of subscribers double to over 50,000, while the number of players then going on to join golf clubs rose sharply from 1,440 to over 6,000 in year two.

The number of golf clubs now taking on iGolf subscribers as members rose to 1,320 while the average age of players using the platform being 42 is welcome news for England Golf as they look to attract a younger demographic.

Over 500,000 rounds have been recorded on the platform as golfers track their progress, and the scheme has been such a success that England Golf are staging the first ever iGolf Open at their headquarters at Woodhall Spa on August 18.

"The growth and vibrancy we've seen in the last two years is a testament to the impact iGolf is making,” said England Golf chief operating officer Richard Flint.

“We're not just increasing numbers, we're reaching the targets we set, engaging with a group of golfers who previously had no official means of obtaining a Handicap Index, increasing participation levels of the sport, as well as benefiting the network of clubs up and down the country.”

Woodhall Spa will host the inaugural iGolf Open in August (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

More iGolf events could well follow as the scheme moves into its third year with plenty of golfers seemingly keen to get a handicap first before settling on a club membership.

One famous face using the platform is former England goalkeeper Jack Butland, who is using iGolf to try and lower his handicap.

“For me, it’s given me a target to achieve a lower handicap, but also has become a fun tool to compete with friends, track each other’s progress and have side matches between us using the app,” said Butland.