How To Watch Barracuda Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times

When so much club golf is played as Stableford competitions, it might strike some as odd that so very few professional events use this scoring method. If nothing else, it would add a bit of a variety to the tour calendar, as well as making that tour event more relatable to your average club player. However, hurrah for the Barracuda Championship as it bucks the trend, albeit using a modified Stableford system.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a Barracuda Championship live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

As with last week’s Barbasol Championship, the Barracuda Championship is co-sanctioned by the PGA and DP World Tours. But this event is played to a modified Stableford format whereby points are awarded as follows on each hole:

• Albatross (Double Eagle): 8 points

• Eagle: 5 points

• Birdie: 2 points

• Par: 0 points

• Bogey: -1 point

• Double Bogey or worse: -3 points

The winner is the one who gets most points. It is designed to encourage players to ‘go for it’. For example, with a birdie worth twice as more positive points as a bogey is negative points, players are incentivised to play attacking golf. That 50-50 shot for birdie which could end up in a bogey if it fails? Well this scoring system encourages the player to risk it. Indeed, even if its 35-65 against, the rational decision would still normally be to go for it.

The Barracuda field includes five players inside the top 100 in Keith Mitchell (62), Justin Suh (71), Chez Reavie (77) JJ Spaun (86) and Mark Hubbard (91). But the tournament has a history of first-time winners.

In 2016 Greg Chalmers had his first PGA Tour win at the Barracuda Championship. It was the 386th PGA Tour event that he had played. The following year Chris Stroud was the champion, his first win on the PGA Tour, in his 290th start. Neither Chalmers nor Stroud have won again on tour, unlike the 2019 champion, for whom the Barracuda was also his first Tour victory. That year’s winner, Collin Morikawa, went on to win a Major the following season, and another one the year after that.

If you're looking for a Barracuda Championship live stream, the article below will tell you how to watch the latest PGA Tour tournament.

US TV Schedule – How To Watch Barracuda Championship Live Stream

All times EDT

Thursday, July 20: 5pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, July 21: 5pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, July 22: 5pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, July 23: 5pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the Barracuda Championship. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

The most complete and the cheapest streamed choice, though, has got to be ESPN+. It's $9.99 per month (again, no contract) and has full coverage of every PGA Tour session. You can watch the main feed or stay with individual holes and marquee groups instead.

Watch every session on ESPN Plus

Watch Barracuda Championship live stream on ESPN Plus ($9.99/m)

Less than $10 per month buys you every single minute of PGA Tour golf this season. Watch the main tournament feed or stay locked on featured course holes or high profile groups. The decision is yours. ESPN Plus also includes action from MLB, NFL, UFC and soccer from all over the world too.

Barracuda Championship Live Stream: How To Watch From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

UK TV Schedule – How To Watch Barracuda Championship Live Stream

All times BST

Thursday, July 20: 10.30pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, July 21: 10.30pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, July 22: 10pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, July 23: 10pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule – How to Watch Barracuda Championship Live Stream

All times AEST

Friday, July 21: 7am-10am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, July 22: 7am-10am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, July 23: 7am-10am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, July 24: 7am-10am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from California here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

Barracuda Championship tee times and groups: Round 1

Selected tee times (PDT/ET/BST/AEST) and the hole on which they start:

6.45am/9.45am/2.45pm/11.45pm Martin Trainer, Greg Chalmers, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (1)

Martin Trainer, Greg Chalmers, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (1) 7.18am/10.18am/3.18pm/12.18am (Fri) JJ Spaun, Erik van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen (10)

JJ Spaun, Erik van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen (10) 8.24am/11.24am/4.18pm/1.18am (Fri) Chris Stroud, Tyson Alexander, John Catlin (1)

Chris Stroud, Tyson Alexander, John Catlin (1) 8.35am/11.35am/4.35pm/1.35am (Fri) Trevor Cone, Akshay Bhatia, Kyle Reifers (10)

Trevor Cone, Akshay Bhatia, Kyle Reifers (10) 12pm/3pm/8pm/5am (Fri) Justin Suh, Matthias Schwab, Maximilian Kieffer (1)

Justin Suh, Matthias Schwab, Maximilian Kieffer (1) 12.22pm/3.22pm/8.22pm/5.22am (Fri) Keith Mitchell, Max McGreevy, Simon Forsström (1)

Keith Mitchell, Max McGreevy, Simon Forsström (1) 1.06pm/4.06pm/9.06pm/6.06am (Fri) Mark Hubbard, Harry Higgs, Marcus Armitage (1)

