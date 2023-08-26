High School Student Fires 59 In Professional Tournament

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A 59 in golf is always special, with just a handful of golfers ever shooting the magic number. Now, at the 109th OGA Oklahoma Open, a high school senior can add his name to the list, with Parker Sands shooting a 59 during his second round.

Sands, who is just one of the six amateurs to make the cut at the tournament, carded the 11-under round on Friday, with the score meaning he moved to nine-under for the event and into a tie for fourth position going into the final day on Saturday.

So, how did Sands' round go? Well, the East Course at Oak Tree Golf Course has just two par 5s, which the high school senior eagled, with a further seven birdies meaning a bogey-free second day and a course record at Oak Tree GC, a feat which we feel could last a while!

Beginning his day with three pars, Sands eagled the fourth, before three straight birdies gave him a front nine of 30. From there, he made a further four birdies on the back, with yet another eagle putting him on course for the 59.

According to those on the ground, Sands had a putt for 58 at the very last hole but, unlike Bryson DeChambeau, who holed a lengthy birdie for 58 at the 18th hole at LIV Golf Greenbrier, Sands' attempt came up fractionally short as he tapped-in for a 59.

It's not as if the tournament is being played by your local club professional either, with PGA Tour player, Max McGreevy, currently tied at the top of the leaderboard alongside Blaine Hale and amateur, Presten Richardson.

In fact, the 59 shot by Sands is two shots better than the previous course and tournament record, which was held by John Bizik in 1997 and equaled by McGreevy in 2017 en route to his first Oklahoma Open victory. Along with the 59, Sands has also previously set an Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour scoring record of 16-under by winning the Lake Hefner Shootout with consecutive rounds of 64.