Car Ends Up In Golf Course Creek After Wedding Argument

Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic, Pennsylvania has probably hosted many weddings throughout the years, but it's doubtful that any of them have ended with a car stuck in a creek on one of the fairways.

It sounds like a scene from a comedy film, but it is indeed true according to a tweet from popular account @acaseofthegolf1 (opens in new tab). The Chevy sedan ended up in a creek that fronted the 17th green following an apparent argument between a couple attending a wedding at the golf club.

Any good wedding ends with a car in a creek. According to people I talked w a husband and a wife had an argument at a wedding held at a golf club in PA. The wife got out of the car and walked onto the golf course, and the husband, undeterred,followed in his car. He ended up in pic.twitter.com/FWA9j4PtsKOctober 4, 2022 See more

The creek fronting the 17th green (misjudged the wind). The cops were called and the husband was…SOBER (did not see that coming) there was no damage to the course and no charges were filed The member who was responsible for the wedding can’t hold an event at the club for 2 yrsOctober 4, 2022 See more

According to reports, the man’s wife got out of the car and wandered onto the golf course while he then followed her in the family car, clearly not turning out to be the wisest idea in the world.

Police were called to the disruption but to everyone’s surprise the man was reportedly sober and no charges were placed, while no damage was caused to the course either.

This was about as good as it got however, with the car having to be hauled from the creek, presumably with some damage caused. A better drive down the 17th fairway next time might be a more logical option to make the green in regulation.

There was reportedly only one official repercussion handed down and that was to the members whose wedding was actually held at the club. They have apparently been banned from hosting any other events on the club property for two years.

So, if anyone ever plans to host a wedding at a golf course, especially one as revered as Glenmaura National, it’s probably a wise idea to keep an eye on the guests.