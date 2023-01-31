What Is Jay Monahan's Net Worth?
In November 2016, Jay Monahan (opens in new tab) was appointed as just the fourth Commissioner of the PGA Tour circuit, with the American previously holding multiple roles within the organization before ascending to the top position.
Prior to moving to the world's most recognized golf organization, Monahan held a number of top jobs and roles within a number of high-level brands and companies. Here, we take a look at his net worth and working history.
Monahan's last role before he joined the PGA Tour (opens in new tab) was working as the Executive Vice President of Fenway Sports Group, leading the sales and business development team for the property ownership and representation divisions. Along with that role, he reportedly directed their sponsorship sales operations for the Boston Red Sox, Major League Baseball Advanced Media, NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing and Boston College Athletics.
If we go back even further, the American spent three years working as the Executive Director at IMG Worldwide, where he played an integral role in the development of the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston. He was also a Director of Global Sponsorships and Branding Programs at EMC Corporation and worked at Arnold Advertising and Bob Woolf Associates.
In America, it is reported that an Executive Vice President (EVP) makes on average between $150,000 - $200,00 but, in the big business of sports marketing, this salary will likely be a bit more, especially when Fenway Sports Group are valued at a reported $10 billion.
Having joined the PGA Tour (opens in new tab) in 2008 as Executive Director of The Players Championship, Monahan has held the position of Deputy Commissioner, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer prior to his move to Commissioner.
The biggest clue about Monahan's salary came in a report by the Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab) in September 2022. In the document, it stated Monahan's use of a Tour-owned private jet for both business and personal travel, and also mentioned the Commissioner’s 2020 compensation of $14.2 million.
Following the release, the Tour told the Wall Street Journal that the yearly pay for Monahan was actually $8.3 million, with the remainder of the cash being a long-term incentive pay and also future retirement benefits.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
