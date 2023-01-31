What Is Jay Monahan's Net Worth?

In November 2016, Jay Monahan (opens in new tab) was appointed as just the fourth Commissioner of the PGA Tour circuit, with the American previously holding multiple roles within the organization before ascending to the top position.

Prior to moving to the world's most recognized golf organization, Monahan held a number of top jobs and roles within a number of high-level brands and companies. Here, we take a look at his net worth and working history.

Monahan has been a keen golfer from an early age and went on to play Division III golf and hockey at Trinity College (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monahan's last role before he joined the PGA Tour (opens in new tab) was working as the Executive Vice President of Fenway Sports Group, leading the sales and business development team for the property ownership and representation divisions. Along with that role, he reportedly directed their sponsorship sales operations for the Boston Red Sox, Major League Baseball Advanced Media, NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing and Boston College Athletics.

If we go back even further, the American spent three years working as the Executive Director at IMG Worldwide, where he played an integral role in the development of the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston. He was also a Director of Global Sponsorships and Branding Programs at EMC Corporation and worked at Arnold Advertising and Bob Woolf Associates.

In America, it is reported that an Executive Vice President (EVP) makes on average between $150,000 - $200,00 but, in the big business of sports marketing, this salary will likely be a bit more, especially when Fenway Sports Group are valued at a reported $10 billion.

Monahan strikes a tee shot at the 2021 BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having joined the PGA Tour (opens in new tab) in 2008 as Executive Director of The Players Championship, Monahan has held the position of Deputy Commissioner, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer prior to his move to Commissioner.

The biggest clue about Monahan's salary came in a report by the Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab) in September 2022. In the document, it stated Monahan's use of a Tour-owned private jet for both business and personal travel, and also mentioned the Commissioner’s 2020 compensation of $14.2 million.

Following the release, the Tour told the Wall Street Journal that the yearly pay for Monahan was actually $8.3 million, with the remainder of the cash being a long-term incentive pay and also future retirement benefits.