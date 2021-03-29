We look back on the WGC-Match Play and chat to The Iron Golfer

Podcast: Does Golf Need A Match Play Major?

On the Clubhouse this week, we look back on the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship at Austin Country Club, won by Billy Horschel.

What did we think of the pace of play? The format? And does golf need a match play Major? All these topics are discussed.

We also wrap up the European, PGA and LPGA Tour action, and we chat to the Iron Golfer Luke Willett who, on the day that golf returned in England, completed 18 holes barefooted in just 42 minutes!

Listen below:

