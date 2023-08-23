Rory McIlroy ‘Would Like To See More Of An International Flavor’ To PGA Tour Circuit

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy thinks the PGA Tour should expand its reach more internationally, particularly considering its strategic alliance with the DP World Tour.

PGA Tour events are held in countries aside from the USA, including Canada, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open is held in the UK. However, the vast majority of its tournaments remain in the US.

In 2023, McIlroy's two wins have come away from the country, at the Dubai Desert Classic in the UAE and July's Genesis Scottish Open. This week, he’s hoping to clinch his first win on US soil since the CJ Cup at Congaree in South Carolina last October in the Tour Championship. However, before that, he offered his thoughts on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

He said: “I think the schedule looks good. I'm excited about Pebble Beach being a signature event and having all the best guys go there. That will be a cool thing, one of the most iconic golf courses in the world, and having a big field like that will be cool.“

While McIlroy likes the look of the schedule, he admitted he would prefer more events to take place beyond the US, citing the home of the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth in England, and Ireland as possibilities.

He said: “I would like to see more of an international flavor going forward, trying to incorporate some of the - you know, with this strategic alliance with the DP World Tour trying to incorporate some of the other - we've got the co-sanctioned Scottish Open, but it would be great to see Wentworth or Ireland or something in continental Europe, whatever it is, I think that would be hopefully something that happens in the future.”

‘I’ve Had A Great Run Here Over The Years’

Rory McIlroy is confident of lifting the FedEx Cup trophy for a fourth time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of the PGA Tour’s limited options for playing beyond the US, it won’t be long until McIlroy tees it up in Europe again, as his appearance in September’s Irish Open on the DP World Tour has been confirmed.

Before that, though, he has a record fourth FedEx Cup title to aim for. That’s something he’s confident he can achieve at East Lake this week.

He said: “It’s always great to make it to the Tour Championship. It means you've had a really solid year and you've played some good golf. This has been a good place to me over the years.

“At the start of my career, actually, when I came in, I think I came in to the Tour Championship No.1 twice in 2012 and 2014 and wasn't able to win and then, yeah, since then I've just sort of figured out a way to play this golf course and get myself into contention.

“I've had a great run here over the years and obviously in a great position to try to add another FedEx Cup title to the mantle piece.”