Omega European Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The spectacular Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland is the location for the latest stop on the DP World Tour for the Omega European Masters.

Last year, South African Thriston Lawrence claimed victory after a playoff victory against Matt Wallace. Both players return here, with each player looking for his fifth DP World Tour victory.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.8 Matt Fitzpatrick. The 2022 US Open champion has won this tournament twice, in 2017 and 2018, and he'll be looking to make that a hat-trick, particularly with his near certain appearance in the Ryder Cup just a month away.

Fitzpatrick finished T13 at the PGA Tour's season finale, the Tour Championship, to wrap up a satisfying campaign that included a win in the RBC Heritage and he'll be confident of finding that form in the tournament.

Fitzpatrick's brother, Alex, has also been making a name for himself lately. After finishing ahead of Matt in a T17 at The Open, he claimed his maiden professional title in the British Challenge on the Challenge Tour. Not done there, he then finished runner-up at the ISPS Handa World Invitational to further enhance his growing reputation. Can Alex get the better of his sibling again this week?

The tournament marks the final opportunity for players to impress European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald ahead of the biennial match. Robert MacIntyre, who currently occupies the final qualifying position on the European points list, plays, as does Yannik Paul, who stands directly beneath him in fourth.

Others who will be out to prove they ought to be on Donald's team ahead of his six captain's picks include Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazabal and Adrian Meronk, who won May's Italian Open at the venue for the match, Marco Simone. Rasmus Hojgaard, who won this tournament in 2021, will be another hoping to force his way into Donald's thoughts.

Elsewhere, Ludvig Aberg has another opportunity to show his ability as his fledgling professional career continues, while three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington also participates

There are more former winners in the field, too, including 2019 champion Sebastian Soderberg and 2015 victor Danny Willett.

Players will compete for a €2.5m purse, up €500,000 on the 2022 fund. The winner will bank €425,000 while the runner-up will earn €275,000.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown and field for the Omega European Masters.

Omega European Masters Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st €425,000 2nd €275,000 3rd €157,500 4th €125,000 5th €105,000 6th €87,500 7th €75,000 8th €62,500 9th €56,000 10th €50,000 11th €46,000 12th €43,000 13th €40,250 14th €38,250 15th €36,750 16th €35,250 17th €33,750 18th €32,250 19th €31,000 20th €30,000 21st €39,000 22nd €28,250 23rd €27,500 24th €26,750 25th €26,000 26th €25,250 27th €24,500 28th €23,750 29th €23,000 30th €22,250 31st €21,500 32nd €20,750 33rd €20,000 34th €19,250 35th €18,500 36th €17,750 37th €17,250 38th €16,750 39th €16,250 40th €15,750 41st €15,250 42nd €14,750 43rd €14,250 44th €13,750 45th €13,250 46th €12,750 47th €12,250 48th €11,750 49th €11,250 50th €10,760 51st €10,250 52nd €9,750 53rd €9,250 54th €8,750 55th €8,500 56th €8,250 57th €8,000 58th €7,750 59th €7,500 60th €7,250 61st €7,000 62nd €6,750 63rd €6,500 64th €6,250 65th €6,000 66th €5,750 67th €5,500 68th €5,250 69th €5,000 70th €4,750

Omega European Masters Field

Ludvig Aberg

Thomas Aiken

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Jens Dantorp

Alejandro Del Rey

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Adrien Dumont De Chassart

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick

Robert Foley

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Nicola Gerhardsen

Deon Germishuys

Joel Girrbach

Gavin Green

Cedric Gugler

Chase Hanna

Padraig Harrington

Marcus Helligkilde

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Marco Iten

Aguri Iwasaki

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Miguel Angel Jiménez

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Masahiro Kawamura

Yeongsu Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Ronan Kleu

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Tom McKibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Loïc Naas

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

JC Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Max Schliesing

Matti Schmid

Maximilian Schmitt

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joel Stalter

Ockie Strydom

Maximilien Sturdza

Justin Suh

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Valimaki

Darius Van Driel

Erik Van Rooyen

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Borja Virto

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

