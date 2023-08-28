Omega European Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Thriston Lawrence defends his title, while a host of Ryder Cup hopefuls take a final chance to impress Team Europe captain Luke Donald
The spectacular Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland is the location for the latest stop on the DP World Tour for the Omega European Masters.
Last year, South African Thriston Lawrence claimed victory after a playoff victory against Matt Wallace. Both players return here, with each player looking for his fifth DP World Tour victory.
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.8 Matt Fitzpatrick. The 2022 US Open champion has won this tournament twice, in 2017 and 2018, and he'll be looking to make that a hat-trick, particularly with his near certain appearance in the Ryder Cup just a month away.
Fitzpatrick finished T13 at the PGA Tour's season finale, the Tour Championship, to wrap up a satisfying campaign that included a win in the RBC Heritage and he'll be confident of finding that form in the tournament.
Fitzpatrick's brother, Alex, has also been making a name for himself lately. After finishing ahead of Matt in a T17 at The Open, he claimed his maiden professional title in the British Challenge on the Challenge Tour. Not done there, he then finished runner-up at the ISPS Handa World Invitational to further enhance his growing reputation. Can Alex get the better of his sibling again this week?
The tournament marks the final opportunity for players to impress European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald ahead of the biennial match. Robert MacIntyre, who currently occupies the final qualifying position on the European points list, plays, as does Yannik Paul, who stands directly beneath him in fourth.
Others who will be out to prove they ought to be on Donald's team ahead of his six captain's picks include Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazabal and Adrian Meronk, who won May's Italian Open at the venue for the match, Marco Simone. Rasmus Hojgaard, who won this tournament in 2021, will be another hoping to force his way into Donald's thoughts.
Elsewhere, Ludvig Aberg has another opportunity to show his ability as his fledgling professional career continues, while three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington also participates
There are more former winners in the field, too, including 2019 champion Sebastian Soderberg and 2015 victor Danny Willett.
Players will compete for a €2.5m purse, up €500,000 on the 2022 fund. The winner will bank €425,000 while the runner-up will earn €275,000.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown and field for the Omega European Masters.
Omega European Masters Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€425,000
|2nd
|€275,000
|3rd
|€157,500
|4th
|€125,000
|5th
|€105,000
|6th
|€87,500
|7th
|€75,000
|8th
|€62,500
|9th
|€56,000
|10th
|€50,000
|11th
|€46,000
|12th
|€43,000
|13th
|€40,250
|14th
|€38,250
|15th
|€36,750
|16th
|€35,250
|17th
|€33,750
|18th
|€32,250
|19th
|€31,000
|20th
|€30,000
|21st
|€39,000
|22nd
|€28,250
|23rd
|€27,500
|24th
|€26,750
|25th
|€26,000
|26th
|€25,250
|27th
|€24,500
|28th
|€23,750
|29th
|€23,000
|30th
|€22,250
|31st
|€21,500
|32nd
|€20,750
|33rd
|€20,000
|34th
|€19,250
|35th
|€18,500
|36th
|€17,750
|37th
|€17,250
|38th
|€16,750
|39th
|€16,250
|40th
|€15,750
|41st
|€15,250
|42nd
|€14,750
|43rd
|€14,250
|44th
|€13,750
|45th
|€13,250
|46th
|€12,750
|47th
|€12,250
|48th
|€11,750
|49th
|€11,250
|50th
|€10,760
|51st
|€10,250
|52nd
|€9,750
|53rd
|€9,250
|54th
|€8,750
|55th
|€8,500
|56th
|€8,250
|57th
|€8,000
|58th
|€7,750
|59th
|€7,500
|60th
|€7,250
|61st
|€7,000
|62nd
|€6,750
|63rd
|€6,500
|64th
|€6,250
|65th
|€6,000
|66th
|€5,750
|67th
|€5,500
|68th
|€5,250
|69th
|€5,000
|70th
|€4,750
Omega European Masters Field
- Ludvig Aberg
- Thomas Aiken
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Jens Dantorp
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Adrien Dumont De Chassart
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Robert Foley
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Nicola Gerhardsen
- Deon Germishuys
- Joel Girrbach
- Gavin Green
- Cedric Gugler
- Chase Hanna
- Padraig Harrington
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Marco Iten
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Miguel Angel Jiménez
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Yeongsu Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Ronan Kleu
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Tom McKibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Loïc Naas
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- JC Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Max Schliesing
- Matti Schmid
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joel Stalter
- Ockie Strydom
- Maximilien Sturdza
- Justin Suh
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Valimaki
- Darius Van Driel
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Borja Virto
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Who's In The Field For The Omega European Masters?
Some high-profile players are in the field including 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who is looking for his third win in the tournament after taking the title in 2017 and 2018. Others to look out for include three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington, rising star Ludvig Alberg and Ryder Cup hopeful Robert MacIntyre.
What Is The Purse For The Omega European Masters?
The purse for the Omega European Masters is €2.5m, an increase of €500,000 on the 2022 prize money. The winner will bank €425,000 while the runner-up will earn €275,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
