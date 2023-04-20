Jon Rahm Reveals The Strict Augusta Rules For Wearing His Green Jacket

New Masters champion Jon Rahm has lifted the lid on the strict guidelines he has to adhere to when wearing his new Green Jacket in public – even down to a pretty strict dress code.

Rahm bagged his second Major title with a powerful four-shot victory at Augusta National to become the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters – doing so on what would have been Seve’s 66th birthday as well.

The 28-year-old now gets a year of taking his new Green Jacket everywhere, before it’s packed away in the clubhouse at Augusta National and only worn among the Azaleas at the course or on special occasions.

And speaking on GOLF’s Subpar Podcast (opens in new tab) with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, Rahm revealed that even in this first year of being Masters champion there are certain guidelines he has to stick to.

Augusta National, it seems, is very particular when it comes to when and where their champion can sport his Green Jacket – even down to a dress code for what he has to wear alongside the most famous piece of tailoring in golf.

“I don’t know all the rules, but there’s a dress code that comes with it,” Rahm told the Subpar Podcast. “You learn about this quickly when you have to sign documents and things about what you are doing.

“Obviously, we all know the rules around Augusta National, right? And they tell you, you are representing Augusta National and the jacket is Augusta National.

“The least you can wear is golf attire, that’s the worst dress code you can have, so no jeans, no shorts.”

It’s also not as easy as just slipping on the Green Jacket and going out to dinner or appearing on a TV show or even a podcast, as every public appearance Rahm makes in his Green Jacket needs prior approval.

Augusta National does not like to be surprised by a Green Jacket popping up on TV unscheduled, and there’s also to be no partying in the prize for winning the Masters – it is not a drinking jacket.

“It’s complicated,” Rahm added about the other rules. “You can’t have a public appearance. Not you, the jacket can’t make a public appearance without them knowing.

“They don’t like to be surprised so they need to give approval for everything. I can’t be photographed with the jacket and having alcohol. It just goes on and on.”

So don’t expect Rahm to just be showing up everywhere in his Green Jacket, although he’s bound to be making the most of the year he gets with it before handing it back next year ahead of his bid to defend the Masters in 2024.