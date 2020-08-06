The Average Golfer
Latest
-
Trump Turnberry King Robert The Bruce Course Review
Trump Turnberry's King Robert the Bruce course features in Golf Monthly's Next 100, the courses ranked 101st-200th
By Golf Monthly •
-
-
Llangollen Golf Club Course Review
The Average Golfer visits Llangollen Golf Club in North Wales to take on an old foe.
By Golf Monthly •
-
Best Golf Courses In North Wales
We take a look at some of the finest golf courses in the region of North Wales.
By Golf Monthly •
-
Holywell Golf Club Course Review
The Average Golfer visits Holywell Golf Club in North Wales
By Golf Monthly •