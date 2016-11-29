charl schwartzel
Latest
Charl Schwartzel defends Valspar Championship
Henrik Stenson, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are on the start sheet
Charl Schwartzel seeks fifth Alfred Dunhill Championship
The South African is defending champion at Leopard Creek Country Club
By Fergus Bisset •
Talking points from the Valspar Championship
Schwartzel wins, an amateur features and Poulter could miss the Match Play
By Fergus Bisset •
Dominant Schwartzel wins Tshwane Open
The South African finished eight clear of Denmark's Jeff Winther in Pretoria
By Fergus Bisset •
Nedbank: Big prizes on offer in Sun City
The winner of the Nedbank Golf Challenge will walk away with $1,250,000
By Fergus Bisset •
Super Charl’s fantastic fourth Dunhill Champs
Charl Schwartzel won the Alfred Dunhill Championship for a fourth time
By Fergus Bisset •
Dunhill Champs: Let’s go round again!
A week after the climax of the 2015 Race to Dubai, the 2016 season begins
By Fergus Bisset •
US maintain narrow Presidents Cup lead
The US team go into the final day leading by 9.5pts to 8.5pts
By Roderick Easdale •
Players revving up for Porsche European Open
The European Open returns to the schedule for the first time since 2009
By Fergus Bisset •
Wyndham: Villegas defends, Woods starts
Camilo is returning champ, Tiger is hoping to make the FexEx playoffs
By Fergus Bisset •
Gallery: Gary Stal wins in Abu Dhabi
Images of, and reflections on, the unexpected triumph of Gary Stal
By Roderick Easdale •
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: day 3
Martin Kaymer is six shots clear going into the final round
By Roderick Easdale •
Gallery: South African Open Championship 2015
Images from a thrilling final round at the South African Open
By Roderick Easdale •
Charl Schwartzel tips: mental-game keys
The major champion on controlling your mind on the golf course
By Nick Bonfield •