Stephen Gallacher
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: day 2
Rory McIlroy shoots a eight-under-par 64 to take the halfway lead
By Roderick Easdale •
Gallery: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
A course where sand iron takes on a new meaning
By Roderick Easdale •
Gallery: Gary Stal wins in Abu Dhabi
Images of, and reflections on, the unexpected triumph of Gary Stal
By Roderick Easdale •
Hennie Otto wins Open D’Italia
Hennie Otto held off David Howell and Stephen Gallacher to win the Open D’Italia
By Fergus Bisset •
Stephen Gallacher wins Omega Dubai Desert Classic
Scotland's Stephen Gallacher produced an excellent final nine holes to successfully defend the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club. He finished a single shot clear of Emiliano Grillo of Argentina.
By Fergus Bisset •
Stephen Gallacher wins Dubai Desert Classic
Scotland's Stephen Gallacher eagled the par-4 16th en-route to a three-stroke victory over Richard Sterne of South Africa in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
By Fergus Bisset •