Peter Finch
Latest
-
Curing a reverse pivot with Peter Finch
Peter Finch gets to grips with London Golf Show attendee, Neill Webb's, reverse pivot to help him rediscover lost distance and power
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
-
Grip pressure and backswing issues with Peter Finch
Peter Finch helps Marios Sergides resolve problems with his left-hand grip pressure and backswing at the London Golf Show
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Rerouting the backswing with Peter Finch
Peter Finch helps London Golf Show pupil, Robert Legg, re-route his backswing to reap big dividends in terms of consistency
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Over the top problems with Peter Finch
Peter Finch helps young London Golf Show attendee, Callum Beresford, iron out an 'over the top' movement that has crept into his swing
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Increasing driver swing length with Peter Finch
Peter Finch helps London Golf Show pupil Paul Scott increase his swing length to generate power more easily and efficiently
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Boosting clubhead speed with Peter Finch
Peter Finch helps 6-handicapper Jamie Sutherland generate more clubhead speed and distance at the London Golf Show
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Improving right leg action with Peter Finch
Peter Finch helps Martin Swabey get his right leg working more efficiently during a lesson at the London Golf Show
By Jeremy Ellwood •
-
Curing the shanks with Peter Finch
Peter Finch identifies which kind of shank is afflicting London Golf Show pupil, Adam Vigors, and offers some tips and drills to cure the problem
By Jeremy Ellwood •