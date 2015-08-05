Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Kevin Craggs has some easy-to-implement tips to help you gain power and hit the ball further.
Kevin Craggs has some putting drills that will help you hole out more confidently and lower your scores.
By Tom Clarke •
2015-08-05T11:45:04Z
