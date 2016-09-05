Keith Wood
How to avoid driving out of bounds
By Neil Tappin •
How to hit the perfect 1st tee shot?
By Neil Tappin •
Green Reading Guide For Golf
By Neil Tappin •
How slice and tension are linked
By Neil Tappin •
Why a good grip creates good angles
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Keith Wood explains how a good grip creates good angles and helps everything else fall more naturally into place
By Jeremy Ellwood •
Pace putting drills and pointers
GM Top 25 coach Keith Wood suggests some pace putting drills and tips to try out when seeking to hone your distance control on the greens
By Jeremy Ellwood •
Release through impact video
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Keith Wood has some tips to help you get the feeling for the correct way to release the club through impact for more consistent ball striking and extra yards.
By Tom Clarke •
Hybrid or long iron? How to judge your lie
By Neil Tappin •
How to putt on winter greens
By Neil Tappin •
Maximise your distance into the wind
By Neil Tappin •
What are your cold weather yardages?
By Neil Tappin •
Winter Golf Tips: First Tee Shot
By Neil Tappin •
Find a natural golf swing plane
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Keith Wood has some golf swing plane tips to help you straighted out those crooked shots that plague your game.
By Tom Clarke •