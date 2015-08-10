Barney Puttick
Playing from a divot video
Follow these simple tips on playing from a divot by Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Barnet Puttick, and you'll start making birdies from poor lies.
Overcoming first tee nerves
Golf time: Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach Barney Putting explains how controlling your breathing and picking a target can help cure first-tee nerves
By Golf Monthly •
Why do I hit thin iron shots
Golf Monthly top 25 coach Barney Puttick helps you stop thinning irons
By Lee Heaton •
How to get more distance – power tips for golf
One of the biggest power killers is over-turning – this prevents the resistance you need to create the x factor power move and hit powerful shots
By Neil Tappin •
Master the draw video
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Barnet Puttick has some tips to help you stop slicing and master the draw for longer, straighter drives.
By Tom Clarke •