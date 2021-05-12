The PGA of America created the first PGA Championship in 1916 and there has been 102 editions of the tournament since.

Who Runs The PGA Championship?

The Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA of America) runs the PGA Championship, with Seth Waugh as CEO and Jim Richerson as the President.

Rodman Wanamaker founded the PGA of America, naming the PGA Championship trophy after himself.

Founded in 1916, the PGA of America is an organisation of golf professionals established with the aim of elevating the standards of professionalism, while also increasing interest and participation in the sport.

An official money event on the PGA Tour, European Tour, and Japan Gold Tour, the PGA Championship also comprises one of the four Major Championships.

The PGA of America also conducts the Women’s PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship and co-organises the Ryder Cup, PGA Cup and the Women’s PGA Cup.

With the PGA of America running the PGA Championship, it is the only Major that is exclusively for professional players.

Consequently, fans often regard the field as the strongest in professional golf, reinforced by the Official World Golf Ranking who routinely gives the PGA Championship the highest ‘strength of field’ rating each year.

Players need to meet a qualification criteria to play in the PGA Championship, though the PGA of America also invites players that don’t reach the set criteria – generally including the top 100 ranked players.

The PGA of America elected to return to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island for the 2021 PGA Championship, after playing there in 2012 when Rory McIlroy won.

Now the second Major in the golfing calendar, the PGA Championship moved from a traditional August event to the currently scheduled May event in 2019.

This year’s tournament takes place May 20-23.