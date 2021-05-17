There are a number of different ways to qualify for the second Major of the year...

How To Qualify For The PGA Championship

With the year’s second Major upon us, we look at how to qualify for the PGA Championship.

The tournament is unique in that it reserves 20 places for club professionals, who qualify through the PGA Professional Championship.

Former PGA Tour player Omar Uresti won the event for the second time in 2021 to book his spot in the tournament.

The PGA Championship is also the only Major that does not invite amateurs, billing itself as the professional-only Major.

So, what exactly would you have to do to qualify for the field at Kiawah Island this year?

You must be:

– A former winner of the PGA Championship

– A winner of one of the last five US Opens

– A winner of one of the last five Masters

– A winner of one of the last five Open Championships

– A winner of one of the last three Players Championships

– The most recent Senior PGA Champion

– One of the players to finish in the top 15 at last year’s tournament, including ties

– In the top 70 of the PGA Championship Points standings

– One of the the top 20 finishers in the the PGA Professional Championship

– A winner of a PGA Tour-approved tournament since the last PGA Championship

– One of the 2018 United States and European Ryder Cup team players (must be ranked inside world’s top 100)

– Additional players can also be invited, even if they don’t qualify under the above exemptions.

With this criteria, the tournament often attracts almost all of the world’s top 100 of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Note: Alternatives (reserves) will be added, if needed, via the PGA Championship Points system, i.e number 71 in the standings will be 1st reserve if not already qualified. It then goes down the list.

This year’s tournament takes place on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.