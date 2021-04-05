It is a small field at Augusta, so could someone unfancied hit a rich vein of form and the top of the leaderboard at just the right time?

We know that lots of people believe that the winner will come from a small circle of contenders, but here are some outsiders to win The Masters 2021 that could just be worth a second thought.

Outsiders to win T h e Masters 2021

Two men have achieved the double of a Major and a WGC event before they were 25. One of them is Tiger Woods. The other is Collin Morikawa.

That WGC for Morikawa was this February. His Major win was last year’s USPGA, only the second Major that he had competed in.

This will be his second Masters tournament: last autumn he finished tied in 44.

For someone who has one of the more impressive of all Masters records – the only man to post four rounds in the 60s at the same Masters – his odds look long.

But then perhaps you could argue that if he couldn’t even win the darn thing doing that, then what hope has he? (Admittedly, his 15-under par total a number worthy of winning all but five of the previous 84 editions.)

That may be why he is still one of the outsiders to win the Masters 2021 a mere five months after that record.

But last year’s runners up spot was not a flash in the pan. He came T5 in 2018.

He doesn’t have a good winning record – the 27 year-old has four tour victories thus far. But Augusta’s layout should hold no perils for him.

Sergia Garcia set the template for this one in 2017: a popular European golfer of vast experience who has never won a Major finally doing so, and doing so at the Masters.

For Garcia, who was then 37 years old, it was his 19th Masters appearance. He had only made the top 10 three times previously.

Lee Westwood is 47 now, and has won tournaments in each of the past four decades. His most recent win was in January 2020. But he was runner up at the Players last month.

He has a better Masters record than Garcia did, with six top 10s in the 19 times he has played here.

Could it happen? Almost certainly not. But wouldn’t it be great if it did.

Since his US Open win in 2012 he has not won much – four tournaments to be exact. But two of them were last year.

His last two outings in The Masters resulted in top-10 finishes.

The last seven Masters winners were in the top 11 of the PGA Tour’s scoring averages and had also won on Tour in the 12 months prior to the tournament. Only four men fit this criteria this time – and Simpson is one of them.