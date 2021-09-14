In this review, Matt Cradock puts the Golfstream Vision Push Trolley through its paces out on the course.

Golfstream Vision Push Trolley Review

There is an awful lot to like about this Vision push trolley; the simplistic looks, the lightness and the ease of assembling and setting it up.

It is so lightweight you can literally pick it up with one finger but the most impressive feature is how easy it is to set up, with a patented one-touch folding mechanism making it arguably the easiest trolley on the market to assemble.

Once set up, which takes mere seconds, you are then gifted with Golfstream’s anti bag-twist design, which, unlike other manufacturers, holds your bag in place at two points on the main frame without perching on the central beam.

The result is you can put any type of bag on it securely and won’t have to readjust it throughout the round, saving the frustration of having to twist it back to neutral to access certain pockets.

It’s worth pointing out that the Golfstream Vision costs considerably more than many other push trolleys on the market.

What’s more, many other trolleys tend to have added storage for scorecards, tees etc on the handle console, but the Vision doesn’t have this as standard. However, scorecard and drink holders are available as an accessory option, coming in at £20 and £15 respectively.

You can also customise the trolley by adding different coloured wheels, which is a nice touch, but, once again, this is another £20 on top.

Whilst the set up process was extremely intuitive, the trolley would often unfold itself while lifting it out of the car unless you hold a specific part.

It would be great if the Vision clicked into place securely so it would remain flat – perhaps this is something that could be added on to future models.

When it is completely flat the trolley is rather long, measuring in at nearly three-foot, so, although it will fit in the boot of most cars, the clubs will have to be laid on top of it. If your car boot is quite small, you will likely have to put the back seats down for it to lay flat since it won’t fit sideways.

Overall, the Vision is a simple and effective push trolley. Yes it comes in towards the top end of the market, and golfers may consider splashing out another £150 for the impressive electric version, but for those wanting a stylish, reliable push trolley the Golfstream Vision undoubtedly offers that.