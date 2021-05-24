Our Callaway Lightweight Tech Trouser review took place over the course of two rounds in both wet and dry conditions

Callaway Lightweight Tech Trouser Review

We tested the Callaway Lightweight Tech trouser over two rounds firstly in dry, warm conditions and then on a pretty wet and miserable day. The first and most important thing we noticed about the trouser was the excellent fit.

We often have problems with golf trousers as we have a slim waist but quite large thighs so they can tend to come up quite tight in the upper leg. This wasn’t a problem with the Lightweight Tech trouser which managed to combine a slimline look with a comfortable fit.

This would be down to the materials used – 89 per cent polyester and 11 per cent elastane – which combine to give it an athletic fit as well as a stretchy feel. This meant they were very comfortable to wear and didn’t inhibit my swing in any way. The one downside to the material is the synthetic feel which may put off some golfers but this is very much in keeping with modern golf apparel.

Related: Best Golf Trousers

In terms of performance, the first round we played was on a reasonably hot day but the Opti Dri material did a good job in wicking away any moisture. Likewise on the wet day when we wore waterproofs on top there was no issues with sweat, which can sometimes be an issue when wearing two layers.

The trouser comes in four colour options: asphalt, night sky, chinchilla and caviar. We tested the caviar option, the darkest of the four, which offered a sleek and classy look. The one downside was the dark material did show up a few white scuff marks after the first round so they will need regular washing.

As for pockets, two at the side and two at the back offered ample space for a scorecard and glove. The left-hand back pocket can be fastened with a button while the Tonal Callaway Tour logo appears subtly above the right-hand back pocket.