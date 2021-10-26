Callaway Heather ¼ Zip Wind Jacket Review: We put this lightweight wind jacket through its paces to find how it performs on the course.

Callaway Heather 1/4 Zip Wind Jacket Review

Featuring Callaway’s Swing Tech fabric on the back and with the use of Spandex to boot, this is a free moving garment that performs well in cooler and windier conditions.

It’s not one for heavier rain or super cold but I think it also works well as a layer and is lightweight enough to go under a more protective waterproof jacket.

I was trying the “Quarry” colourway (basically grey) but it also comes in Dark Moody which is a darkish blue and Caviar which is black.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I’m 6’2 and fairly normal build. Size tested was a large.

What do I normally wear? Does it come up big/small?

I normally wear a large and I would say this garment was pretty much spot on in sizing. I didn’t feel constricted in any way, nor did I think it was too voluminous as some “large” jackets can.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

As mentioned above, I would say the fit is just about right. The combination of Swing Tech and Spandex makes freedom of movement excellent.

It’s lightweight and can be adjusted to help keep elements out with drawstring at hem and Velcro cuffs. The collar is high enough to provide some protection but not so high as to be uncomfortable.

The zippered pockets are a useful addition and I found myself putting my hands in them a couple of times when a chill breeze whipped up.

As a ¼ Zip, it’s obviously slightly tougher to take on and off than a full zip.

I feel it’s one that suits a particular type of day as an outer layer rather than a mid-layer. For me, it’s ideal when it’s cool, dry and breezy and set to remain that way.

Any extra details you noticed?

The zippers work smoothly as do the adjustable features – hem and cuffs.

It feels robust and the construction of the garment seems sound. I would say it would be long-lasting.

Can you wear it off the course?

If you like a sporty, golfing look then why not? For those who prefer a more casual styling then perhaps not, as it has quite a functional look.