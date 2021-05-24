In this Women's Adidas Performance Primegreen Polo review, we test it on the golf course over a few rounds to see what golfers can expect

Adidas Women’s Performance Primegreen Polo

Adidas is making waves with its use of recycled materials in its shoes and clothing – this new Primegreen polo shirt being no exception.

This shirt was so super light to wear and it’s moisture wicking ability meant it’s fresh as a daisy after a round or two of golf.

The sizing is fairly generous – it looks like it is moving towards a more European sizing but this felt more baggy than that. We know many lady golfers aren’t fans of pink but this is bright enough that we’d wear it again. Plus, it comes in seven colour options so there is plenty of choice available to pick the one that you like the look of the most.

The shirt feels soft on your skin and is really comfortable to wear. The stretchiness of the material means you can swing unimpeded and essentially not notice it unless you look in the mirror. The last thing you want is your clothing to be a distraction – the only distraction it might create it with your playing partners given some of the bold colours available.

It won’t keep you especially warm should there be a chill in the air given how thin the fabric is, but adidas has a great selection of mid layers you can slide on should you need to.

It went well with the modern look of the women’s Codechaos shoes, creating a trendy, modern look that we really liked.

You have to salute the use of recycled materials and a conscious effort being made by the brand to make a dent in single use plastics. Many manufacturers should be sitting up and following suit – while we are seeing more brands attempt to tackle it, but we’d like to see more.