Who Are The Star Names In The RSM Classic?

The PGA Tour season draws to a close with the final tournament of the FedEx Fall schedule, the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.

Last year, Canadian Adam Svensson claimed his maiden PGA Tour title after a six-under par final round gave him a two-shot win over a trio of challengers.

The 29-year-old has only finished in the top 10 of a tournament twice since, with a T9 at the Genesis Open and a T7 at the Wyndham Championship. However, given that commanding performance in the final round of 2022, he’ll be confident of addressing that here.

Adam Svensson defends his title (Image credit: Getty Images)

That will be not be easy, though, considering some of the other big names in the field. The highest-ranked player competing this week is World No.9 Brian Harman. The Open champion hasn’t played since competing for Team USA in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone, and he’ll be hoping for a strong performance here.

Even though many of the world’s best are in Dubai this week for the DP World Tour Championship, there are still 10 other players from the world’s top 50 in the field, including Cameron Young, who currently ranks 18th, and Russell Henley in 25th.

Henley was in excellent form during the summer months, with three top 10 finishes in succession before a T13 at the Tour Championship. Can he pick up where he left off here?

Others from the top 50 playing this week are Corey Conners, Denny McCarthy, Harris English, JT Poston, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk, Eric Cole and Chris Kirk, who won the event a decade ago.

Beyong that group are other noteworthy participates, including Team Europe Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Aberg, whose maiden PGA Tour win appears to be coming sooner rather than later, particularly after a T2 at October’s Sanderson Farms Championship. Seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel also plays.

Aside from Svensson and Kirk, other former winners in the field are two-time winner Robert Streb, Tyler Duncan, Austin Cook, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Kisner and Ben Crane.

Players will be participating for a purse of $8.4m, with the winner claiming $1.512m and the runner-up banking $915,600.

Beyond the prize money, the RSM Classic also marks the last chance for players to secure a place in the top-125 of the FedEx Cup standings, which gives players access to all full field events and The Players Championship next season. Players finishing between 126 and 150 will earn conditional status, unless otherwise exempt.

Below is the prize money payout for the RSM Classic.

RSM Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

Where Is The RSM Classic? The RSM Classic is held at the Plantation Course and Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, where it has been played since the tournament was established in 2010.