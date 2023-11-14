Who Are The Star Names In The RSM Classic?
Adam Svensson goes in search of his first win since taking the title at Sea Island Golf Club in 2022
The PGA Tour season draws to a close with the final tournament of the FedEx Fall schedule, the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.
Last year, Canadian Adam Svensson claimed his maiden PGA Tour title after a six-under par final round gave him a two-shot win over a trio of challengers.
The 29-year-old has only finished in the top 10 of a tournament twice since, with a T9 at the Genesis Open and a T7 at the Wyndham Championship. However, given that commanding performance in the final round of 2022, he’ll be confident of addressing that here.
That will be not be easy, though, considering some of the other big names in the field. The highest-ranked player competing this week is World No.9 Brian Harman. The Open champion hasn’t played since competing for Team USA in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone, and he’ll be hoping for a strong performance here.
Even though many of the world’s best are in Dubai this week for the DP World Tour Championship, there are still 10 other players from the world’s top 50 in the field, including Cameron Young, who currently ranks 18th, and Russell Henley in 25th.
Henley was in excellent form during the summer months, with three top 10 finishes in succession before a T13 at the Tour Championship. Can he pick up where he left off here?
Others from the top 50 playing this week are Corey Conners, Denny McCarthy, Harris English, JT Poston, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk, Eric Cole and Chris Kirk, who won the event a decade ago.
Beyong that group are other noteworthy participates, including Team Europe Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Aberg, whose maiden PGA Tour win appears to be coming sooner rather than later, particularly after a T2 at October’s Sanderson Farms Championship. Seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel also plays.
Aside from Svensson and Kirk, other former winners in the field are two-time winner Robert Streb, Tyler Duncan, Austin Cook, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Kisner and Ben Crane.
Players will be participating for a purse of $8.4m, with the winner claiming $1.512m and the runner-up banking $915,600.
Beyond the prize money, the RSM Classic also marks the last chance for players to secure a place in the top-125 of the FedEx Cup standings, which gives players access to all full field events and The Players Championship next season. Players finishing between 126 and 150 will earn conditional status, unless otherwise exempt.
Below is the prize money payout for the RSM Classic.
RSM Classic Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
|66th
|$17,892
|67th
|$17,724
|68th
|$17,556
|69th
|$17,388
|70th
|$17,220
|71st
|$17,052
|72nd
|$16,884
|73rd
|$16,716
|74th
|$16,548
|75th
|$16,380
|76th
|$16,212
|77th
|$16,044
|78th
|$15,876
|79th
|$15,708
|80th
|$15,540
|81st
|$15,372
|82nd
|$15,204
|83rd
|$15,036
|84th
|$14,868
|85th
|$14,700
|86th
|$14,532
|87th
|$14,364
|88th
|$14,196
|89th
|$14,028
|90th
|$13,860
Where Is The RSM Classic?
The RSM Classic is held at the Plantation Course and Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, where it has been played since the tournament was established in 2010.
Who Is Playing In The 2023 RSM Classic?
Adam Svensson defends his trophy in a field that includes Open champion Brian Harman, Team Europe Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg, and seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
