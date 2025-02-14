Watch The Genesis Invitational Round Two: Live Streams, TV Coverage, Tee Times For Friday's Play
How to catch Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and more on the second day at Torrey Pines
Today, February 14, is the second day of The Genesis Invitational 2025, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch round two of the tournament wherever you are in the world.
After 18 holes, Denny McCarthy leads the way on 4 under par, one stroke ahead of Seamus Power and Patrick Rodgers.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler finds himself tied for fourth with fellow Americans Wyndham Clark and Davis Thompson at 2 under. World No.3 Rory McIlroy is level par, while the likes of Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Shane Lowry are lagging at 1 over par.
The scores are still tight, though, with the tournament still wide open as we head into the second day of play and towards the cut on Friday evening.
There's no Tiger Woods, who is not playing due to the recent death of his mother but is still on hosting duties.
Fans in the US and Canada can enjoy extensive coverage of all those players through the PGA Tour Live multi-feed streaming operation, while TV viewers in the UK and Australia get single-feed coverage from the first ball until the last.
Read on for all the information on how to watch The Genesis Invitational 2025, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.
Watch The Genesis Invitational Round Two in the US
Streaming details for The Genesis Invitational on ESPN+
In the US, ESPN+ is the home of PGA Tour Live, a multi-feed streaming operation that will deliver the most comprehensive coverage of The Genesis Invitational today, February 14.
Coverage begins today at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT and will run through until 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Along with the Main Feed, which shows the best action across the field, there are feeds for Featured Holes, Featured Groups, and the Marquee Group. Seven of the world's top 10 players will be featured in this way, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa, plus big names like Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
The Featured Holes are the four par-3s on Torrey Pines South Course (3, 8, 11, 16).
Subscriptions to ESPN+ start from $11.99 per month. You can bundle in with other services like Disney+ and Hulu, and in fact you can get the Main Feed through Disney+.
- Marquee Group: Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
- Featured Groups: Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas // Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott // Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth (ESPN+ bonus coverage)
- Featured Holes: 3, 8, 11, 16 (all par-3)
The Genesis Invitational Round Two on The Golf Channel in the US
For traditional TV viewers, The Genesis Invitational Round Two today will go out on The Golf Channel.
The Golf Channel will miss the early action but will deliver four hours of coverage at the back end of the day, from 4pm ET / 1pm PT through to 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
You can get The Golf Channel on cable TV packages, and existing cable subscribers can get an online simulcast on the NBC Sports app. For dedicated streaming, you'll need a cord-cutting TV service that offers The Golf Channel, such as Sling Blue (from $45.99 per month plus $11 per month for Sports Extra), or Fubo (from $82.99 per month, with free trial).
There is no TV coverage on CBS for the opening day of The Genesis Invitational – only the final two days.
Watch The Genesis Invitational Round Two in the UK
Sky Sports is the place to go for viewers in the UK, with seven and a half hours of coverage on the second day of The Genesis Invitational on Sky Sports Golf.
The live action kicks off with the Early Coverage from 5.30pm GMT to 8pm GMT on February 14, and from that point on it's the main show through until 1am in the morning of February 15.
You can get Sky Sports on your TV with a satellite TV service or, for contract-free streaming, you can get Sky Sports Golf with Now TV which is currently £26 per month.
Watch The Genesis Invitational Round Two in Canada
As with ESPN+ in the US, fans in Canada have access to a multi-feed streaming operation thanks to TSN+, which will deliver full live coverage of the opening round of The Genesis Invitational today, February 14.
This is essentially the same coverage as ESPN+, with the same featured feeds from PGA Tour Live. Coverage starts at 12.30pm EST and runs through to 8pm EST today. There'll be TV coverage on TSN's channels later in the week but the first round today is online-only on TSN+.
TSN+ subscriptions start from $8 a month.
- Marquee Group: Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
- Featured Groups: Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas // Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott // Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth (ESPN+ bonus coverage)
- Featured Holes: 3, 8, 11, 16 (all par-3)
Watch The Genesis Invitational Round Two in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch the second round of The Genesis Invitational on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, with the action taking place on Saturday February 15 in Australian time.
Fox Sports 503 is the traditional TV channel, while Kayo Sports is the streaming platform. Both will carry the full seven-and-a-half hours of main feed coverage, from 4.30am AEDT through to 12pm AEDT on February 15.
You can get Fox Sports 503 in TV packages (prices vary), or to stream with Kayo it's $25 per month – although you can get either get a seven-day free trial or your first month for just $1.
The Genesis Invitational Round Two Tee Times
All times Eastern Time (ET). Featured groups in bold.
- 12:30pm (1st tee): Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland
- 12:30pm (10th tee): Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee
- 12:41pm (1st tee): Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young
- 12:41pm (10th tee): Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im
- 12:52pm (1st tee): Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day
- 12:52pm (10th tee): Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:03pm (1st tee): Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin
- 1:03pm (10th tee): Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth
- 1:14pm (1st tee): Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy
- 1:14pm (10th tee): Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
- 1:25pm (1st tee): Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman
- 1:25pm (10th tee): J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List
- 1:36pm (1st tee): Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 1:36pm (10th tee): Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin
- 1:47pm (1st tee): Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners
- 1:47pm (10th tee): Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:58pm (1st tee): Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala
- 1:58pm (10th tee): Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns
- 2:09pm (1st tee): Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
- 2:09pm (10th tee): J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An
- 2:20pm (1st tee): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott
- 2:20pm (10th tee): Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim
- 2:31pm (1st tee): Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak
- 2:31pm (10th tee): Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens
Disclaimer
