Tyrrell Hatton Calls PGA Championship Venue A 'F****** S*******'

Tyrrell Hatton has launched a verbal volley at another Major venue, describing Oak Hill Country Club as a "f****** s*******" during his second round of the PGA Championship.

The Englishman is never one to mince his words and unleashed the latest example after hitting his tee shot on the par-3 3rd (his 12th hole of the day) over the green. Hatton was part of Friday's featured group coverage on ESPN when the on-course mics picked up his outburst.

To make the moment all the more special, Hatton was three-under for the day when he arrived on the par-3 tee and went on to save par and maintain his momentum. He would end up posting a two-under 68 that got him back to five-over for the tournament and probably through to the weekend.

It's not the first time Hatton has taken aim at one of the most famous golf courses in the world. In fact, the more revered the layout, the more likely it is to draw the 31-year-old's ire, it seems.

At last year's PGA Championship, Hatton ripped Southern Hills, again after shooting 68. Asked if the slow greens gave him an edge, he said: "I wouldn’t say it’s an advantage. I mean, we’re playing a Major championship, not a monthly medal.

"You know, they’re bubbling all over the place. It’s so hard to hole putts. So you can hit a great putt and they just don’t look like going in, which is hard to accept when we’re playing in a Major championship."

Not even the iconic Augusta National is safe from a Hatton haranguing. After going 79-80 on the weekend at last year's Masters, he said, among other things: "It's unfair at times. I don't agree with that. If you hit a good shot, you should end up near the hole. Not then short-sided into a bunker because of the slopes that they've created and stuff.

"Yeah, I don't think it's a fair test at times, and when you hit good shots and you're not rewarded for it, it shows."

In Hatton's defence, he wasn't the only player unhappy with the PGA of America. Reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm took exception to the 248-yard par-3 11th after striping a long iron that landed in the heart of the green before trickling over the back into the rough.

"Great hole, PGA," the Spaniard was heard saying, sarcastically. "Great f****** hole!"