The ‘human performance company’ Whoop, has partnered with the LPGA Tour for the 2021 season with the aim of optimising wellness and personal health, as well as enhancing personal safety.

Whoop Partners With LPGA Tour For 2021 Season

After joining forces with the PGA Tour last month, Whoop has announced that it will be working with the LPGA, Symetra and LET Tours for the 2021 season.

Whoop is a coaching platform designed to optimise behaviour. It does this through a smart strap worn on the wrist that monitors aspects like heart rate, sleep, and exercise; collecting physiological data to provide the most accurate understanding of your body.

The Boston based company have previously worked with the PGA, LPGA, Symetra and LET Tours in the summer of 2020, when professional golf was returning from lockdown.

On the men’s tour, over 1,000 Whoop straps were sent out to players, caddies, and officials to wear.

The strap actually helped diagnose Nick Watney’s positive COVID result. After it showed some unusual signs, Watney decided to take a test, which ultimately turned out positive.

In January 2021, Whoop built on its previous year’s affiliation and announced a multi-year partnership with the PGA Tour.

Now its attention has switched to the LPGA Tour, with the company announcing a partnership to supply all players, caddies, and staff across the LPGA Tour, Symetra Tour, and Ladies European Tour for the 2021 season.

Founder and CEO of Whoop, Will Ahmed, said: “Whoop is a trusted performance partner for the best athletes in the world, and [is] transforming the way organizations approach sleep, recovery, and fitness.

“We are proud to support the LPGA Tour and its larger network at all levels to drive the future of golf forward.”

With Whoop partnering with the LPGA, players will now have access to a vast number of insights into their own wellbeing and a larger sense of empowerment to maximise their performance.

The golfing duo of Jessica and Nelly Korda have been Whoop members for over three years now: “As golf continues to evolve, players need to evolve with it and Whoop delivers actionable insights that help us be our best; on and off the course,” said Jessica Korda.

There was more good news for the women’s game as Whoop also announced that they will be increasing their on-site presence at tournaments throughout 2021. This is to assist players and members with personalised coaching and analysis.

“We are so appreciative of the team at Whoop for partnering with the LPGA,” said Heather Daly-Donofrio, Chief Tour Operations Officer at the LPGA Tour.

“The technology they have developed will allow our players, caddies, and staff to constantly monitor their personal health, which is truly vital as we work to ensure a safe and healthy 2021 season.

“We are happy to welcome Whoop to the LPGA family and thank them for their support of women’s golf.”