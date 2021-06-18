Two players lead ahead of a whole host of huge names after the first round at Torrey Pines.

Henley And Oosthuizen Lead After Disrupted US Open Round One

American Russell Henley and South African Louis Oosthuizen both sit on four-under par and are at the top of the leaderboard at the 2021 US Open.

Henley’s 67 marks his best score in a Major Championship since 2018 and it was also the first time he played Torrey Pines since 2014 at the Farmers Insurance Open. It was by no means a ball-striking display from the American but what was hot was his putter, as he gained nearly four strokes on the greens.

Joining Henley at the moment is Oosthuizen who still has two holes left to polish off his first round thanks to a suspension of play due to darkness.

Still with eight and nine to play, the South African continues to prove just how good he is when it comes to the Majors. He of course is one of few players to finish as a runner-up in all four Majors, the latest of which came in last month’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

As we mentioned above, the first round was disrupted in a couple of ways. A thick blanket of fog rolled in off the Pacific Ocean in the morning to delay the start of play by an hour and a half. At around 8.15am in California, Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari and Greyson Sigg teed off to begin the third men’s Major of 2021.

This delay in turn meant several groups still have some holes to finish for the first round.

Speaking of Molinari, not only did Edoardo play well to shoot one-under, but Francesco also did too as he sits one back of the leaders on three-under. Rafa Cabrera-Bello also shot a 68.

There are then some huge names at two-under.

Brooks Koepka seemed to shrug off any concerns around his beef with Bryson DeChambeau to shoot 69 and he too could have been leading the tournament had it not been for a couple of bogeys in his final few holes.

We then have Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Sebastian Munoz and Hayden Buckley.

As far as other big names go, Rory McIlroy sits at one-under, as does Matthew Wolff who had one of the craziest rounds of the day, making eight birdies and only shooting one-under par. It was his first competitive round for two months as the 22-year-old revealed that he has been struggling with his mental health and realised at Augusta that it was time for a break after not enjoying himself playing in his first Masters tournament.

Dustin Johnson is at level and DeChambeau is at two-over. The latter of which clearly was not happy with his game as he was spotted on the range in near complete darkness as the tweet below shows.