Rory McIlroy Continues With New Caddie At US Open

Rory McIlroy will continue with long-time friend, Niall O'Connor, on the bag this week at the US Open as the Northern Irishman looks to end an eight year spell without a Major championship.

The pair will join forces for the second consecutive week and will do so in fine form having claimed an enthralling triumph at the RBC Canadian Open. The 33-year-old closed with a 62 to secure a two shot victory from Tony Finau and his 21st PGA Tour title.

McIlroy's usual caddie, Harry Diamond, has returned home as he and his wife are expecting their second child.

Having first met in their teens through a mutual friend, the relationship between McIlroy and O'Connor runs deep. O'Connor was a prominent rugby player for Ulster, a sport which McIlroy loves, and remains a keen golfer to date. The pair have stayed close since he moved to the United States a few years ago.

The Northern Irishman enters the US Open having notched a second place finish at Augusta National and a T8 at the PGA Championship - his best combined finishes in the opening two Majors of the season since 2015.

McIlroy's successful title defence in Canada now means he has the opportunity to become the first player since 2014 to win a Major the week after a PGA Tour event. It was the 33-year-old who last achieved that feat when he claimed the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the most recent of his Major victories, the PGA Championship, in successive weeks.

The former World No.1 has finished in the top-10 in each of his last three US Open appearances and is considered among many to be favourite to claim a fifth Major title this week at Brookline.

As the pressure and expectation once again begins to surround the Northern Irishman, he remains insistent that winning is the best form of preparation: "There's no better way to prepare yourself for tournament golf than to be in contention, having to hit the shots when you need to," he said after his win on Sunday. "I proved this week that I can do that and hopefully get myself back into position to have to do that again next week."

McIlroy's bid for a second US Open title will begin at 7.40am EDT/12.40pm BST alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele.