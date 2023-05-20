Players Get Angry At PGA Championship As Pro Launches Driver And Rahm Smashes Microphone
Tempers were beginning to fray at Oak Hill, as players showed visible emotion on Saturday
On Friday at the PGA Championship, players were showing their emotions as both Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton went on expletive rants about the Oak Hill course, specifically the par 3s, with Rahm calling out the 11th hole and Hatton the 3rd.
As the weekend got underway, there was much of the same in Rochester, as Rahm showed his frustration during the front nine, with the Spaniard smashing a microphone following a poor wedge shot, and then slating a cameraman with the words: "Stop aiming at my face when I’m mad.. it’s all you guys do."
😤😡 Jon Rahm destroys a mic on the 5th hole! pic.twitter.com/2XkOm3xgKnMay 20, 2023
Rahm, who had opened with three bogeys and a birdie through his first seven holes, had been visibly frustrated after a near shanked chip on the fifth hole. After battling through the first third, he was then given a huge slice of luck on the eighth when his ball was destined for the out of bounds.
Flying over the fence, it soon turned out that it wasn't the boundary line. As a result of this, Rahm was able to take free relief under Rule 16.1, due to the fence being a 'Temporary Immovable Obstruction,' and the fact that it was affecting his swing.
It wasn't just the World No.1 who was showing frustration during round three of the PGA Championship as Taylor Moore was seen launching his driver into the ground as he walked off the 16th tee.
Tempers are flaring at Oak Hill... pic.twitter.com/tSaYsECelpMay 20, 2023
The American, who had produced a five-over-par front nine of 40, then bogeyed the 10th to sit at six-over for the tournament. Following that, a run of pars followed, with a birdie at the 14th bringing him back to five-over for the day.
Moore, though, would then bogey the 15th, with a blocked tee shot to the right on the 16th being the straw that broke the camel's back, as the 29-year-old didn't just throw his driver once, but twice, with Moore's caddie being forced to pick it up as he stormed up the fairway. In the end, he would par the hole, but a double-bogey - par finish meant he ended at eight-over for the round and an 11-over tournament total.
Along with Rahm and Moore, there was also a bizarre incident on the first tee, when Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka were both booed by the spectators at Oak Hill.
The fans' behaviour certainly didn't go down well on commentary or on social media, with Ewen Murray stating: "Most strange, completely uncalled for." He later added that it was an "unsavoury two minutes."
