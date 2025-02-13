Patience Rhodes Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Arizona State Golfer

Patience Rhodes is making a big name for herself in US college golf and appears set for a long and successful career in the game.

However, she’s not the only member of the Rhodes family with the potential to go right to the top of the game, nor is golf her only interest.

Here are 15 things to know about the Arizona State player.

Patience Rhodes Facts

1. Patience Rhodes was born in Bath, England on 3 January 2004.

2. She began playing the game at age nine.

3. She’s not the only member of the family with a promising golf career – she grew up playing alongside sister Mimi, who has now turned professional.

4. The family home has been at Sotogrande, Spain for the last two decades, and as a result, both sisters speak Spanish fluently.

5. However, part of their education took place in England when their parents discovered they couldn’t write in English.

6. Patience won the English Girls' Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship in July of 2021.

7. She was recruited to the Arizona Sun Devils later that year, where she is majoring in sports business.

8. She missed playing for the Sun Devils in her freshman year after picking up wrist and back injuries.

9. She represented England at the 2022 European Girls' Team Championship, where she played her part in the team finishing second.

10. She won the 2023 St Rule trophy at St Andrews.

11. Patience teamed up with Mimi in the opening round of foursomes in the 2024 Curtis Cup. The sisters were beaten by Melanie Green and Rachel Kuehn, but they had the last laugh, helping Great Britain & Ireland to the title over the US.

Patience (left) played with Mimi in the opening round of foursomes in the Curtis Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

12. She describes her hidden talent as “imitating accents”

13. Her favorite pros are Nelly Korda and Rory McIlroy.

14. Her favorite non-golf sports personality is tennis player Emma Raducanu.

15. Patience’s hobbies beyond golf have included playing piano, violin, cricket and tennis.

Patience Rhodes Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born Bath, England College Arizona State Best OWGR 36th

Patience Rhodes Wins