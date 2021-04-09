A number of professionals and organisations have paid their respects after the death of HRH Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Golf World Reacts To Death Of Prince Phillip

The golfing world has paid tribute to HRH Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh who passed away at the age of 99.

Prince Phillip died peacefully at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace said.

European Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, teeing it up in The Masters this week, described it as an “extremely sad day,” whilst the likes of Catriona Matthew, the PGA and England Golf have also sent their condolences to the Royal Family on social media.

A number of Royal golf clubs have also expressed their sadness after the news.

“Extremely sad day. HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away aged 99. His service to our Queen and Country was remarkable. Our longest serving consort in British History #RIP Philip,” Ian Poulter tweeted.

