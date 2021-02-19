Take a look at the new Adidas clothing Joaquin Niemann wore at Riviera for the Genesis Invitational

What is Joaquin Niemann wearing?

First introduced in 2017, adidas golf has pushed its adicross line even further with the launch of the 2021 adicross range, featuring elevated streetwear style that is still functional for golfers everywhere.

Audiences got a first glimpse of some of the products in action this week at the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

This modern and stylish range has been designed with both performance and fashion in mind, allowing golfers of all levels to wear these products on and off the course.

Adidas has become known for pushing the boundaries in recent times when it comes to golf clothing and this range is no different.

And continuing with their commitment to sustainability, all of the products featured are made from recycled materials as part of the brand’s push to end plastic waste.

Along with fellow adidas golf ambassadors Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, Niemann donned items from the adicross range from Thursday through Sunday at the 2021 Genesis Invitational.

It’s a standout look that will likely polarise opinion but that’s nothing new in golf, and you can find specific details on each product below.

What shirt is Joaquin Niemann wearing?

On Thursday and Saturday, viewers will see the Chilean wearing the uniquely designed adicross Desert Print Polo, inspired by the desert sand landscape, and featuring perforated fabric for better breathability and moisture control.

And on Friday and Sunday, Niemann will walk the fairways in the adicross Draw Fade Mock Tee that features a round neck for an athletic look as well as a matte stripe graphic on the chest with the words “Draw” and “Fade” above and below the stripe.

What trousers is Joaquin Niemann wearing?

Niemann will be sporting the adicross Woven Jogger from Friday to Sunday at Riviera. The trousers give players plenty of space around the leg to ensure maximum mobility, while they are tapered at the bottom for a modern and stylish look.

They also feature an integrated belt system inspired by products from other Adidas ranges, with the story once again centring on the design versatility, allowing golfers to feel just as comfortable away from the course as they do on it.

