12 Things You Didn’t Know About Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes has been a member of the PGA Tour since 2017, with the biggest win of his career coming in only his fifth Tour start, the RSM Classic.

Since claiming his first victory, the Canadian has become a regular performer on the Tour, with the 2020 season being his best finish in the FedEx Cup standings.

1. Mackenzie Hughes was born on 23rd November 1990 in Ontario, Canada.

2. Hughes actually got into golf at the age of seven when his parents brought him along to the driving range instead of hiring a babysitter.

3. The Canadian is a graduate of Kent State University.

4. When he was younger, Hughes’ dream was to actually play in the NHL.

5. Hughes was the number one Canadian Amateur in 2011 and actually won the 2011 and 2012 Canadian Amateur Championship.

6. The Canadian was a standard bearer in Mike Weir’s group at the 2004 RBC Canadian Open, shortly after Weir won the Masters.

7. Turning professional in 2012, Hughes claimed his first win on the PGA Tour Canada in 2013 at the Cape Breton Celtic Classic.

8. Hughes is a huge sports fan, with his favourite teams being the Toronto Maple Leafs, Cleveland Cavaliers, Carolina Panthers, and the Toronto Blue Jays.

9. The Canadian earnt his PGA Tour card in 2016 after winning the Price Cutter Charity Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

10. Hughes has been married to his wife, Jenna, since October 2016. The couple have two sons: Kenton and Cohen.

11 In only his fifth start on the PGA Tour, Hughes won the RSM Classic, in the process, he also became the first player in Tour history to win on the PGA Tour Canada, Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour.

12. Hughes is sponsored by Ping, Titleist and RBC Heritage and uses a full Ping bag of clubs.

