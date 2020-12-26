The Best Boxing Day Golf Deals
Got some Christmas money to spend? Here are the best golf bargains this Boxing day...
Boxing Day sales are here!
If you've been holding off purchasing a golf item or have some Christmas money to spend, we've picked out some of the best deals from around the internet.
Whether it's premium balls below £38 or huge savings on tech, golf clubs, bags or apparel, we've got you covered with the best Boxing Day golf deals...
Best Boxing Day Golf Deals: Quick Links
- Scottsdale Golf's huge Boxing Day sale - up to 70% off
- American Golf has more than 250 items in the sale
- Amazon's best golf deals this Boxing Day
- Massive discounts at Golf Gear Direct
- Sports Direct savings on big brands to budget
The Best Boxing Day Golf Deals
Take advantage of this Callaway Epic Flash sale and get one of the best Callaway drivers on the market at a massively reduced price, be quick only limited stock available.
The XR 16 was one of the very best drivers of 2016 and still packs a punch, especially if you've got a much older model in the bag. Available in 10.5 degrees and stiff or regular flex.
Pick up the XR 16 fairway this Boxing Day for less than £130 - coming in either 3 (stiff) or 5 wood (regular) loft.
Great for a beginner, higher handicapper or ageing golfer, these graphite-shafted Wilson Staff irons offer up loads of distance and forgiveness and come from 5-SW.
One of the most forgiving wedges on the market, the SureOut 2 comes with £30 off in either 58 or 64 degrees of loft.
Through improved progressive CG, optimised spin milled grooves, and the game's benchmark for Tour validated grinds, the Titleist SM7 wedge offers maximised spin, control, and consistency for more confidence on every shot.
Save yourself £30 on the Spider X Chalk putter from TaylorMade, one of the best putters on the market right now.
This 2020 TaylorMade stand bag is under £100! You can pick it up for just £97.70 in the black/white/red colour shown and it's also available in blue or navy for a couple of pounds more.
Trolley user? You're in luck as the cart version is also in the sale this Boxing Day, with this white/red/navy colour coming in at the cheapest price, way below the original RRP of £149.
Save more than £28 on this 2020 Callaway stand bag, coming in white and red. Need to upgrade your golf bag for 2021? This is a very good deal.
Save 35% and £80 on this lightweight and stylish Mizuno bag. It has a four way divider, four zip pockets and a double-carry strap.
Right now you can pick up the premium Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX balls for just £36.95 at Scottsdale Golf in either white or yellow.
Stock up for 2021 with a dozen TP5x golf balls from TaylorMade, which you can pick up for just over £37 this Boxing Day.
Titleist Practice golf balls offer the same great feel and performance of new Pro V1 / Pro V1X but without the high price.
This brilliant training aid is great to work on sequencing, rhythm and tempo before stepping up to the first tee. Save 45% on Amazon now.
The longer 48 inch version is also in the sale and it does everything that the shorter version does. The longer shaft length helps promote a flatter swing plane so great to use if you're a slicer.
It's pricey but a superb product and this is the cheapest price we've found on the net. The G80 GPS gives yardages and much more including launch monitor data, all with a vibrant screen.
The Garmin S40 GPS Golf Watch comes preloaded with over 41,000 golf courses and it will auto detect whichever course you are at. Plus get a dozen Callaway Chrome Soft balls for free!
This small, lightweight GPS offers up distances on over 40,000 courses and can be kept in your pocket or bag or clipped to your belt or bag. Great deal under £90.
The Ben Sayers Lead Acid Electric Golf Trolley has a superb extended range battery included with it which will happily power the trolley around 36-holes in a day.
The Rotation Polo is the basic polo you've been looking for. It's lightweight and moisture wicking fabric will help you drop those putts all day long. Made from 100% Polyester.
Save on this classic-styled Lyle and Scott polo, available in a number of sizes and colour options from as low as £29.99.
Available in lots of sizes and either this blue or a more yellow colour, this stylish, 100% polyester Nike polo can be picked up for just £40.
Save £15 on this windproof slipover from ProQuip, coming in either black, navy or blue. A great deal for an essential item when it's chilly.
Lightweight, technical golf pant from J Lindeberg in Slim Fit featuring a high level of breathability to keep golfers cool in warm weather.
Available in a number of sizes, these Puma trousers are heavily discounted this Boxing Day to help you look fresh for 2021.
Coming in all sizes, this Mizuno Golf Comp glove is a bargain on Boxing Day.
Coming in two colours and two sizes, this Titleist Tour Sports Mesh cap is a bargain this Boxing Day, down below £15.
The versatile Grip Fusion golf shoe from Puma Golf has been designed to provide endless comfort and performance, even on the longest of golfing days.
Haven't found what you were looking for? Check out our extensive 2020 buyer's guides.
Haven't found what you were looking for? Check out our extensive 2020 buyer's guides.
