SkyCaddie SX550 GPS Rangefinder

Unlike Tour pros, most of us don’t have caddies. However, in SkyCaddie’s feature-packed SX550, we do have access to the next best thing.

If you’re the type of golfer who demands having all the yardages available – not only front, middle and back of green – this handheld delivers.

Featured-packed For Accuracy

The SX550 provides distances to up to 40 geo-referenced targets per hole, all integrated within HoleVue, which gives the user critical yardages to all hazards, carries and layups.

The 5” full HD colour touchscreen is a wonderful feature in itself, offering superb displays and crystal clear clarity.

And because the 35,000 preloaded courses have been ground-verified by SkyCaddie employees, golfers can be sure the numbers they get are super accurate.

IntelliGreen technology is another feature that demonstrates just how advanced this unit is.

By automatically rotating to match the angle of approach, it means golfers won’t have to guess at a yardage.

Is there anything worse than watching a perfectly struck shot come up woefully short when you thought it was bang on the money?

This feature removes the guesswork, helping you to improve your greens in regulation, make more birdies and reduce the number of three putts.

You Can’t Put a Price On Lower Scores

We found the overall accuracy and level of detail superb, tallying on most occasions with our laser to less than a handful of yards.

If you were playing a new course, perhaps somewhere where there are blind tee shots and numerous hazards, the SX550 is worth its weight in gold.

Given the level of detail, its features and robust design, the SX550 could well be one of the most complete handheld GPS devices ever made.

Yes, it comes with a premium price tag, but if it saves you a bunch of shots every time you play, it’s a worthwhile investment.

