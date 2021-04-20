The TaylorMade SIM2 driver is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

TaylorMade SIM2 Driver

While driver designs continue to be as intricate and complex as they’ve ever been, TaylorMade decided to really strip back its premium offering in 2021 with the SIM2 model.

In our full review, we found the SIM2 driver still delivered despite its stripped back design with it easily being one of the best drivers for distance in the 2021 class.

TaylorMade SIM2 Driver

Made up of just four main parts, only one of which is made from titanium, it places more of a focus on forgiveness over elaborate adjustability that was going redundant in the majority of cases.

This is thanks to a radical weight shift, all made possible by a Forged Ring construction made from aluminium, which saves nine grams of weight and allows TaylorMade to fix a 16g weight right at the back to drive forgiveness levels up to new heights.

Simple but effective

With the adjustable sliding weight removed, the sole is made entirely from a nine ply carbon fibre for even more weight savings and better airflow to boot. The result is a slick, streamlined-looking driver that is simple to grasp in terms of the concept but no less appealing on the shelf and easy to swing fast as the asymmetric inertia generator from SIM carries over.

It’s also easier to align at address thanks to the sharper contrast between the darker carbon fibre crown section and white front strip behind the topline.

What’s interesting is this new design has given TaylorMade better access to the rear of the face, which means it could implement an improved CNC milling process that made more of the face at maximum speed and because the face is 12 per cent bigger than on SIM, it made for consistently longer drives during our testing.

Straighter shots

The SIM driver was always going to be tough to beat but the SIM2 made it look erratic by comparison because of the extra stability at play here. A golfer’s dream combination is fairway-finding accuracy without sacrificing distance, and that is what TaylorMade has delivered with the SIM2 driver.

TaylorMade SIM2 Driver